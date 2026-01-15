Elvis Smylie Confirmed As Cam Smith's New Ripper GC Signing On LIV Golf

Another LIV Golf signing has been confirmed with Elvis Smylie's widely reported move to Cam Smith's Ripper GC being made official.

The 23-year-old joins the all-Australian line-up at Ripper - captained by Smith and also including Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert.

Left-handed Smylie won the Australian PGA Championship in November 2024 and went on to win the Australasia Order of Merit and Player of the Year award.

One of Australia's brightest golfing taltents, Smylie hails from Queensland, just like his golfing hero, mentor and now Ripper captain Smith.

Smylie even received a Cam Smith Scholarship early in his career, so there was never any doubt about which team he would join if he signed for LIV Golf.

"Growing up in Australia, you understand what golf means back home - the history, the mateship, and the pride that comes with representing your country,” said Smylie.

“To join Ripper GC, led by my long-term mentor, Cam Smith, at a time when Australian golf is growing the way it is means a lot to me. I’m proud to be part of something that embodies where the game has been, and where it’s going next.”

Smith was keen to keep the Australian theme for his Ripper side, bringing in Smylie to replace Matt Jones who was dropped after finishing 40th in the individual standings last season.

"Signing Elvis is a huge moment, not just for Ripper GC, but for Australian golf,” said Smith.

“He represents the next wave of Australian talent coming through at a time when the sport is absolutely booming back home.

"Elvis has already shown he can win under pressure, compete against world-class fields, and perform on big stages."

Smith's new all-Australian line-up will get an early chance to perform in front of their home fans at LIV Golf Adelaide from February 12-15 at The Grange Golf Club.

Following Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour, Smith was offered the chance to return himself via the Returning Member Program.

However, the 2022 Open champion said he was happy to stay with LIV Golf with his new Ripper team set to go for the new season, which starts in Riyadh on February 4.

“I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home and I'm not giving that away. I will be on LIV for the years to come," Smith said.