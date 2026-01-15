Elvis Smylie Confirmed As Cam Smith's New Ripper GC Signing On LIV Golf
Elvis Smylie has joined his mentor Cam Smith on LIV Golf after signing for his all-Australian Ripper GC team
Another LIV Golf signing has been confirmed with Elvis Smylie's widely reported move to Cam Smith's Ripper GC being made official.
The 23-year-old joins the all-Australian line-up at Ripper - captained by Smith and also including Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert.
Left-handed Smylie won the Australian PGA Championship in November 2024 and went on to win the Australasia Order of Merit and Player of the Year award.
One of Australia's brightest golfing taltents, Smylie hails from Queensland, just like his golfing hero, mentor and now Ripper captain Smith.
Smylie even received a Cam Smith Scholarship early in his career, so there was never any doubt about which team he would join if he signed for LIV Golf.
"Growing up in Australia, you understand what golf means back home - the history, the mateship, and the pride that comes with representing your country,” said Smylie.
“To join Ripper GC, led by my long-term mentor, Cam Smith, at a time when Australian golf is growing the way it is means a lot to me. I’m proud to be part of something that embodies where the game has been, and where it’s going next.”
Smith was keen to keep the Australian theme for his Ripper side, bringing in Smylie to replace Matt Jones who was dropped after finishing 40th in the individual standings last season.
"Signing Elvis is a huge moment, not just for Ripper GC, but for Australian golf,” said Smith.
“He represents the next wave of Australian talent coming through at a time when the sport is absolutely booming back home.
"Elvis has already shown he can win under pressure, compete against world-class fields, and perform on big stages."
Smith's new all-Australian line-up will get an early chance to perform in front of their home fans at LIV Golf Adelaide from February 12-15 at The Grange Golf Club.
Following Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour, Smith was offered the chance to return himself via the Returning Member Program.
However, the 2022 Open champion said he was happy to stay with LIV Golf with his new Ripper team set to go for the new season, which starts in Riyadh on February 4.
“I made a decision to come out here and spend more time at home and I'm not giving that away. I will be on LIV for the years to come," Smith said.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
