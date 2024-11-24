'A Dream Come True' - Elvis Smylie Outlasts 'Idol' And Mentor Cameron Smith To Land Australian PGA Championship Title

Young left-hander Elvis Smylie won his first DP World Tour title courtesy of a two-stroke victory over Cameron Smith at the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Sunday.

Smylie - who was the World No.736 before play began on Thursday - carded a bogey-free final-round 67 (four-under) to end on 14-under and outlast not only the former Open champion but also his Ripper GC teammate, Marc Leishman in the opening event of the new DP World Tour season.

Although the tournament was reduced to 54 holes after extreme downpours in Brisbane, the 22-year-old triumphed in wire-to-wire fashion and topped an all-Australian top-five which also included Anthony Quayle (T3) after a stunning 63 and David Micheluzzi.

Smylie's victory was all the more extraordinary due to having been mentored via the three-time Australian PGA Championship winner back in 2019 via the the Cameron Smith Scholarship, which offers two emerging talents the opportunity to join Smith at his Florida home for a week of practice, training, and living like a tour professional.

The son of four-time grand slam doubles champion Liz Smylie only won his first pro title at the Bowra & O'Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia last month, but he continued that sparkling run on an even bigger stage - consequently earning a full two-year exemption with the Wentworth-based circuit.

Speaking immediately after his round - which featured four birdies and a number of vital par saves coming down the stretch - Smylie said: "It's a dream come true. I just said to Matt (Clayton, caddie) that I won't forget this day, you know, playing with Cam and Leish there.

"I looked up to these guys since I was a kid and just being in their presence and to compete against them for the title, I've learnt so much and just so grateful and so honoured right now.

"My short game was great, I definitely saved myself in that department. I was pretty average off the tee, but golf is a game of imperfection and today that was a sign of that.

"I just told myself to find a way of getting it around and doing my best, executing every shot as well as I can and my short game was great, so I gave that the full credit that it deserves.

"My mum and dad have been with me every step of the way. I saw my mum in the corner there, tearing up before I holed that last putt so everyone who has been on this journey with me they know how hard I've worked to be here and hopefully this is just the start of good things to come."

Despite the significant gap in experience between the overnight co-leaders, Smylie did not appear affected by the potential size of his task as the pair recorded first-hole birdies to kick things off on Sunday.

Smith responded to Smylie's birdie at the second with one of his own at the third, but while the 22-year-old was wonderfully consistent through the front nine, the 31-year-old LIV golfer was struggling with his putter and three-putted at the fourth for bogey to drop behind.

Birdie for Smith on five was quickly followed by another bogey one hole later, and Smylie's advantage became two at the sixth thanks to his latest excellent putt.

The left-hander went on to reach 14-under at the seventh via his fourth and final birdie on Sunday, with Smylie eventually making the turn three ahead as Smith dropped a shot at the ninth.

That gap was somehow maintained until the 17th via a clinic of clutch putting by the leader, but Smith piled the pressure on after chipping in off the back of the green at Royal Queensland's designated 'party hole.'

And Smylie's dream day almost turned into a nightmare at the 54th hole after his tee shot ended just behind a tree. Yet, even after his second landed in a greenside bunker, the Gold Coast native was able to create one last moment of magic by dropping his third to close range and tapping home for a memorable week.

The new DP World Tour season moves on to the ISPS Handa Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne in a few days' time.