President Donald Trump Cuts Ribbon On New Trump International Golf Links Course In Scotland

President Donald Trump has opened his latest golf course in Scotland at the end of a five-day trip to the United Kingdom.

The US leader and his sons - Donald Jr and Eric - were the first people to play Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie on Scotland's north-east coast on Tuesday, shortly after Trump himself had cut the red ribbon in front of a large gallery surrounding the first tee box.

The golf-enthused politician went on to hit the course's maiden tee shot, finding the fairway with driver in hand and turning around to greet those who had heartily applauded his effort.

"I'm glad that's over with," said Trump before another voice said: "he likes the course, ladies and gentlemen. He likes the course a lot."

Trump International Golf Links - which bills itself as "the greatest 36 holes in golf" - was originally designed by Martin Hawtree and opened in 2012 before undergoing renovation work headed up by Eric Trump.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new-look course now features, per the website: "panoramic views of the North Sea, towering sand dunes, infinity-edge greens, and the world’s largest natural bunker."

Also labelled a "masterpiece", the links course will sit alongside the current Championship course in Aberdeenshire and is set to open for the public on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. It becomes the third golf course owned by Trump in Scotland, following on from Turnberry on the south-west coast.

Trump International Golf Links is on the opposite side of the country to where his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was from. She was born on the Isle of Lewis - an island to the north-west - before moving to New York. MacLeod died in 2000 at the age of 88.

In a speech prior to the ribbon cutting, Trump told those in attendance "we love Scotland" and mentioned his mother's relationship with the country.

Later commenting on the course, Trump said: "This has been an unbelievable development" before going on to thank Eric for his work on the project and saying it was "truly a labor of love for him."

President Trump Participates in a Grand Opening Ceremony of Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen - YouTube Watch On

Trump International Golf Links is preparing to host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship later this week - the oldest seniors tournament in the world - which is being hosted by European icon and proud Scotsman, Colin Montgomerie.

Other famous faces set to be in action at the Legends Tour event include Jose Maria Olazabal, Rich Beem, Paul McGinley, David Howell, Paul Lawrie, Jean Van De Velde and Michael Campbell.

Once the European Senior Tour has moved on, the DP World Tour will host the Nexo Championship on the same course days later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The $2.75 million event last featured in the Race To Dubai in 2020 but was confirmed as returning to the calendar back in May. It will be the penultimate event in the Closing Swing before The Back Nine begins and dual-members from the PGA Tour start returning to Europe.

At the time, DP World Tour CEO, Guy Kinnings said: "Trump International Golf Links Scotland has already earned a reputation as one of the best modern links courses in the UK and it promises to be an excellent venue for the return of the Scottish Championship to our schedule.”

DP World Tour CEO, Guy Kinnings speaks at the opening ceremony of Trump International Golf Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Eric Trump - who is the executive vice president of the Trump organization - said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.

"2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

"This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”