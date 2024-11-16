Who Has The Most DP World Tour Championship Titles?
The DP World Tour Championship has been the finale of the circuit’s season since 2009, when the Race to Dubai replaced the Order of Merit
Every edition of the event has been held at the Earth Course at Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates, and in 2023, Nicolai Hojgaard became the 10th player to win it, when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace by two shots.
That handed him a $3m payout from the $10m purse, although it wasn’t enough to earn him the Harry Vardon Trophy, which is awarded the player at the top of the Race to Dubai standings after the event, with Rory McIlroy winning it for the fifth time.
The first edition of the tournament, when it was known as the Dubai World Championship, saw Lee Westwood claim $1.666m from the $7.5m purse after his victory over fellow Englishman Ross McGowan, before Robert Karlsson became the first Swede to lift the trophy with a playoff victory over Ian Poulter in 2010.
A year later, Spaniard Alvaro Quiroz beat 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie by two. Other one-time winners of the event are Danny Willett, who claimed the title in 2018 and Collin Morikawa, who won in 2021.
However, four players have multiple DP World Tour Championship wins. In 2012, Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose by two shots for his maiden DP World Tour Championship title, while also claiming his first Race to Dubai title. Three years later, he made that two titles when he beat Andy Sullivan by one. That year, he also claimed the Race to Dubai title for the third time having also won it in 2014.
In between McIlroy’s brace of DP World Tour Championship titles, Henrik Stenson claimed back-to-back victories, in 2013 and 2014. On the second occasion, McIlroy was also strongly in the running for victory, before falling two shots short.
Matt Fitzpatrick then tasted victory for the first time in 2016 after finishing one ahead of Tyrrell Hatton. Four years later, he denied Westwood his second title by one shot to win again, although that year, Westwood had the considerable consolation of the Race to Dubai title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While McIlroy, Stenson and Fitzpatrick had each won the tournament twice before the 2024 edition, one player has the outright lead.
Jon Rahm claimed the title for the first time just a year after turning professional, at the 2017 event, when he beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat by one, and two years later, he did it again. On that occasion, Fleetwood was the player who got closest to the Spaniard, but missed out by one, and it also sealed Rahm’s maiden Race to Dubai title.
Three years later, Rahm completed his DP World Tour Championship hat-trick when he beat future Legion XIII teammate Hatton and Swedish player Alex Noren by two shots to give him his third and - at least for the time being - the most titles of anyone.
DP World Tour Championship Winners
- 2009: Lee Westwood
- 2010: Robert Karlsson
- 2011: Alvaro Quiroz
- 2012: Rory McIlroy (1)
- 2013: Henrik Stenson (1)
- 2014: Henrik Stenson (2)
- 2015: Rory McIlroy (2)
- 2016: Matt Fitzpatrick (2)
- 2017: Jon Rahm (1)
- 2018: Danny Willett
- 2019: Jon Rahm (2)
- 2020: Matt Fitzpatrick (2)
- 2021: Collin Morikawa
- 2022: Jon Rahm (3)
- 2023: Nicolai Hojgaard
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Curt Byrum Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Curt Bryrum went from PGA Tour-winning pro to a career in broadcasting - here are 15 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch: John Rahm Comes Agonizingly Close To Ace In YouTube Match
The LIV Golf player took on members of the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel in an 18-hole match in Arizona
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Q-School: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Edoardo Molinari wins the Final Stage, but who else will be joining the Italian on the DP World Tour next year?
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
DP World Tour Q-School Set To Enter Seventh Day After Suspension
The 83 players in the hunt for a DP World Tour card will need to wait another day to complete the Infinitum Golf event, with heavy rainfall in the forecast for the Tarragona area of Spain
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Admits Lack Of Fifth Major 'Stings' As He Grades 2024 Season
The World No.3 once again credited his own consistency after a year of several near-misses but admitted missing out on a fifth Major championship "stings"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
6 Key Takeaways From The 2025 DP World Tour Schedule
In the first DP World Tour schedule released since Guy Kinnings was appointed CEO, there are a number of interesting changes to the European-based circuit's 2025 calendar
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One
The final event of the DP World Tour season sees Rory McIlroy closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Brings Back Old Favorites In 2025 Schedule Announcement
The DP World Tour has confirmed its 2025 schedule, with at least 42 events in 26 different countries and a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the Majors
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s tournament prize money and Race to Dubai bonus payouts at the DP World Tour’s season finale in Dubai
By Mike Hall Published