Cadillac Championship 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

It's a big week on the PGA Tour with a $20m Signature Event and the return of Trump National Doral to the calendar for the Cadillac Championship.

The Miami venue last hosted on the PGA Tour in 2016 but is back a decade later and, despite a number of big names missing, there is a star-studded field set to compete for the title including ten of the world's top 15.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, and he plays with World No.4 Cameron Young in the big group. There are plenty of great pairings, including Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

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Take a look at all of the tee times and pairings for the 2026 Cadillac Championship:

Cadillac Championship first round tee times

All times local EDT

8.40am: Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers

8.50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley

9am: Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

9.10am: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

9.20am: Matt McCarty, David Lipsky

9.30am: Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9.45am: Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody

9.55am: Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im

10.05am: JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin

10.15am: Brian Harman, Harris English

10.25am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall

10.35am: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo

10.50am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

11am: Justin Rose, Adam Scott

11.10am: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

11.20am: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

11.30am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith

11.40am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley

11.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12.05am: Michael Kim, Austin Smotherman

12.15pm: Max Homa, Max Greyserman

12.25pm: Ryan Fox, Alex Noren

12.35pm: JT Poston, Jake Knapp

12.45pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Chandler Blanchet

1pm: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.20pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nico Echavarria

1.30pm: Corey Conners, Michael Thorbjornsen

1.40pm: Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim

1.50pm: Andrew Novak, Sam Burns

2.05pm: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama

2.15pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

2.25pm: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

2.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry

2.45pm: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

2.55pm: Brian Campbell, Sam Stevens

Cadillac Championship second round tee times

All times local EDT

8.40am: Kurt Kitayama, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8.50am: Michael Kim, Austin Smotherman

9am: Max Homa, Max Greyserman

9.10am Ryan Fox, Alex Noren

9.20m: JT Poston, Jake Knapp

9.30am: Aldrich Potgieter, Chandler Blanchet

9.45am: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9.55am: Nick Taylor, Nicolai Hojgaard

10.05am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nico Echavarria

10.15am: Corey Conners, Michael Thorbjornsen

10.25am: Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim

10.35am: Andrew Novak, Sam Burns

10.50am: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama

11am: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11.10am: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

11.20am: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry

11.30am: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day

11.40am: Brian Campbell, Sam Stevens

11.55am: Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers

12.05pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley

12.15pm: Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12.25pm: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

12.35pm: Matt McCarty, David Lipsky

12.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

1pm: Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody

1.10pm: Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im

1.20pm: JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin

1.30pm: Brian Harman, Harris English

1.40pm: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall

1.50pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo

2.05pm: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler

2.15pm: Justin Rose, Adam Scott

2.25pm: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

2.35pm: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

2.45pm: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith

2.55pm: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley