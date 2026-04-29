Cadillac Championship 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
There are some big pairings for the first two days of the 2026 Cadillac Championship in Miami...
It's a big week on the PGA Tour with a $20m Signature Event and the return of Trump National Doral to the calendar for the Cadillac Championship.
The Miami venue last hosted on the PGA Tour in 2016 but is back a decade later and, despite a number of big names missing, there is a star-studded field set to compete for the title including ten of the world's top 15.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, and he plays with World No.4 Cameron Young in the big group. There are plenty of great pairings, including Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.Article continues below
Take a look at all of the tee times and pairings for the 2026 Cadillac Championship:
Cadillac Championship first round tee times
All times local EDT
- 8.40am: Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.50am: Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley
- 9am: Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
- 9.10am: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 9.20am: Matt McCarty, David Lipsky
- 9.30am: Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9.45am: Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody
- 9.55am: Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im
- 10.05am: JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin
- 10.15am: Brian Harman, Harris English
- 10.25am: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall
- 10.35am: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo
- 10.50am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 11am: Justin Rose, Adam Scott
- 11.10am: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 11.20am: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.30am: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith
- 11.40am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley
- 11.55am: Kurt Kitayama, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 12.05am: Michael Kim, Austin Smotherman
- 12.15pm: Max Homa, Max Greyserman
- 12.25pm: Ryan Fox, Alex Noren
- 12.35pm: JT Poston, Jake Knapp
- 12.45pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Chandler Blanchet
- 1pm: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1.20pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nico Echavarria
- 1.30pm: Corey Conners, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1.40pm: Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim
- 1.50pm: Andrew Novak, Sam Burns
- 2.05pm: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama
- 2.15pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
- 2.25pm: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
- 2.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry
- 2.45pm: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 2.55pm: Brian Campbell, Sam Stevens
Cadillac Championship second round tee times
All times local EDT
- 8.40am: Kurt Kitayama, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8.50am: Michael Kim, Austin Smotherman
- 9am: Max Homa, Max Greyserman
- 9.10am Ryan Fox, Alex Noren
- 9.20m: JT Poston, Jake Knapp
- 9.30am: Aldrich Potgieter, Chandler Blanchet
- 9.45am: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 9.55am: Nick Taylor, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10.05am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Nico Echavarria
- 10.15am: Corey Conners, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 10.25am: Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim
- 10.35am: Andrew Novak, Sam Burns
- 10.50am: Chris Gotterup, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11am: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
- 11.10am: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler
- 11.20am: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry
- 11.30am: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 11.40am: Brian Campbell, Sam Stevens
- 11.55am: Matt Wallace, Patrick Rodgers
- 12.05pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Bud Cauley
- 12.15pm: Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
- 12.25pm: Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 12.35pm: Matt McCarty, David Lipsky
- 12.45pm: Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1pm: Andrew Putnam, Pierceson Coody
- 1.10pm: Maverick McNealy, Sungjae Im
- 1.20pm: JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin
- 1.30pm: Brian Harman, Harris English
- 1.40pm: Sepp Straka, Harry Hall
- 1.50pm: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo
- 2.05pm: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler
- 2.15pm: Justin Rose, Adam Scott
- 2.25pm: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 2.35pm: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 2.45pm: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Smith
- 2.55pm: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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