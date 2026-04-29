Patrick Cantlay The Latest Big Name To Withdraw From Cadillac Championship

The Cadillac Championship suffered another blow to the strength of the field as Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the event at Trump National Doral due to illness.

Cantlay is the latest big name to miss the Cadillac Championship, which sees the return of Trump National Doral to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2016.

The 34-year-old joins the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre ​and Ludvig Aberg all missing the event in Miami.

Cantlay is replaced in the field by Michael Thorbjornsen, who will play alongside Canadian Corey Conners in the first two rounds - starting at 1.30 pm ET on Thursday.

It also raises the hopes of Brooks Koepka getting a late spot in the field, as he's now the second alternate for the tournament and will be keeping a keen on the news from Doral.

It's another blow to the Cadillac Championship, the fifth PGA Tour Signature Event of the season, which still does have World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading the field.

Despite the $20m prize fund, many of the world's top golfers are skipping the event, which has led to questions about holding Signature Events back-to-back right before the PGA Championship.

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In total there's three Signature Events in between The Masters and PGA Championship, with the Truist Championship coming up next week and seen by some as a better prep for Aronimink.

Before his withdrawal, Cantlay was one of the marquee names willing to tee it up to build on his promising form, which saw him finish eighth at the RBC Heritage a couple of weeks ago.

The World No.32 also tied for 12th at Augusta National and finished seventh at the Valspar as he showed some signs of getting back to his best.

Tuesday field update for the Cadillac Championship:Patrick Cantlay - WDMichael Thorbjornsen - INApril 28, 2026

His withdrawal is good news for former Stanford star Thorbjornsen though, who was originally in the field but was knocked out as a result of Alex Fitzpatrick getting in for winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside brother Matthew on Sunday.

Thorbjornsen was in the mix at The Players Championship before finishing T22 and looks to be ready to make a big leap forward this season as he chases a maiden PGA Tour victory.