Patrick Cantlay The Latest Big Name To Withdraw From Cadillac Championship
Patrick Cantlay has withdrawn from the Cadillac Championship to add his name to the list of top players not involved in the PGA Tour's return to Trump National Doral
The Cadillac Championship suffered another blow to the strength of the field as Patrick Cantlay withdrew from the event at Trump National Doral due to illness.
Cantlay is the latest big name to miss the Cadillac Championship, which sees the return of Trump National Doral to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2016.
The 34-year-old joins the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg all missing the event in Miami.
Cantlay is replaced in the field by Michael Thorbjornsen, who will play alongside Canadian Corey Conners in the first two rounds - starting at 1.30 pm ET on Thursday.
It also raises the hopes of Brooks Koepka getting a late spot in the field, as he's now the second alternate for the tournament and will be keeping a keen on the news from Doral.
It's another blow to the Cadillac Championship, the fifth PGA Tour Signature Event of the season, which still does have World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading the field.
Despite the $20m prize fund, many of the world's top golfers are skipping the event, which has led to questions about holding Signature Events back-to-back right before the PGA Championship.
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In total there's three Signature Events in between The Masters and PGA Championship, with the Truist Championship coming up next week and seen by some as a better prep for Aronimink.
Before his withdrawal, Cantlay was one of the marquee names willing to tee it up to build on his promising form, which saw him finish eighth at the RBC Heritage a couple of weeks ago.
The World No.32 also tied for 12th at Augusta National and finished seventh at the Valspar as he showed some signs of getting back to his best.
Tuesday field update for the Cadillac Championship:Patrick Cantlay - WDMichael Thorbjornsen - INApril 28, 2026
His withdrawal is good news for former Stanford star Thorbjornsen though, who was originally in the field but was knocked out as a result of Alex Fitzpatrick getting in for winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside brother Matthew on Sunday.
Thorbjornsen was in the mix at The Players Championship before finishing T22 and looks to be ready to make a big leap forward this season as he chases a maiden PGA Tour victory.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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