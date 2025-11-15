'I’m Not Putting Any Tournament On The Calendar Or Specific Time For Returning' - Justin Thomas Provides Update After Undergoing Surgery

Justin Thomas hasn't been seen in a competitive environment since the Ryder Cup in September, with the two-time Major winner now explaining the reason why.

Posting a lengthy caption to his social media, the American also included a 73-second video explaining that, following the Ryder Cup, he has had worsening hip pain that has been caused by a disc problem in his back.

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34)

In the caption, Thomas writes: "Life update - I’ve had some nagging hip pain for a handful of months and after some time off and worsening symptoms, an MRI showed I had a disc problem that needed to be treated.

"I had a successful microdiscectomy performed yesterday at Hospital for Special Surgery in NY and have already been released from the hospital. I’m so grateful to the doctors and staff there for all their hard work and support.

"My next few weeks will be a lot of resting before the rehab process begins. I have a great team behind me who I fully trust to get me back to a better place than I was before!"

Thomas' last appearance came at the Ryder Cup, where he had two wins and two losses for the week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attention now turns to when Thomas might return to action but, according to the man himself, there's no date in mind for when he will be back in competitive play.

Adding to his post, the 32-year-old wrote: "Before you ask, I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning. While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again.

"I’m very lucky that the game of golf allows us to play at a high level for a long time, and that’s what I plan on doing - this procedure will allow me to do that injury free in the future. Can’t wait to see y’all back out there."

Thomas celebrates his 2025 RBC Heritage victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been a part of the US Ryder Cup team, as well as claiming the RBC Heritage in April of this year and the PGA Championship in 2022, Thomas will have no issues in terms of his PGA Tour status.

He was scheduled to play in the PGA Tour's reboot of 'The Skins Game' in late November, but will now be replaced, with that news, likely, coming at a later date.