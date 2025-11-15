'I’m Not Putting Any Tournament On The Calendar Or Specific Time For Returning' - Justin Thomas Provides Update After Undergoing Surgery
The two-time Major winner revealed he has undergone back surgery after a disc problem, with Thomas not giving any indication of when he will return in 2026
Justin Thomas hasn't been seen in a competitive environment since the Ryder Cup in September, with the two-time Major winner now explaining the reason why.
Posting a lengthy caption to his social media, the American also included a 73-second video explaining that, following the Ryder Cup, he has had worsening hip pain that has been caused by a disc problem in his back.
A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34)
A photo posted by on
In the caption, Thomas writes: "Life update - I’ve had some nagging hip pain for a handful of months and after some time off and worsening symptoms, an MRI showed I had a disc problem that needed to be treated.
"I had a successful microdiscectomy performed yesterday at Hospital for Special Surgery in NY and have already been released from the hospital. I’m so grateful to the doctors and staff there for all their hard work and support.
"My next few weeks will be a lot of resting before the rehab process begins. I have a great team behind me who I fully trust to get me back to a better place than I was before!"
Attention now turns to when Thomas might return to action but, according to the man himself, there's no date in mind for when he will be back in competitive play.
Adding to his post, the 32-year-old wrote: "Before you ask, I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning. While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I’m very lucky that the game of golf allows us to play at a high level for a long time, and that’s what I plan on doing - this procedure will allow me to do that injury free in the future. Can’t wait to see y’all back out there."
Having been a part of the US Ryder Cup team, as well as claiming the RBC Heritage in April of this year and the PGA Championship in 2022, Thomas will have no issues in terms of his PGA Tour status.
He was scheduled to play in the PGA Tour's reboot of 'The Skins Game' in late November, but will now be replaced, with that news, likely, coming at a later date.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.