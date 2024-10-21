Bubba Watson To Make International Series Debut Following Tough LIV Golf Season

The two-time Masters champion will compete against rival LIV golfers and the leading Asian Tour players at the BNI Indonesian Masters later this month

Two-time Masters champion, Bubba Watson has confirmed he will make his International Series debut at the BNI Indonesian Masters later this month.

Watson has previously made eight Asian Tour appearances throughout his career - securing a couple of runner-up finishes along the way - but will take part in the circuit's elevated series for the first time at Royale Jakarta Golf Club between October 31 and November 3.

The Indonesian Masters is the seventh of 10 stops on the International Series calendar in 2024, with the season-long champion going on to earn a full-time LIV Golf League card for the following campaign.

As well as Watson, the $2 million tournament will also feature a couple of other LIV golfers such as Danny Lee and Richard Bland, plus runaway International Series and Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, John Catlin. The in-form American has made a handful of LIV Golf appearances in 2024 and looks set to earn a full card in 2025, if he can maintain his sparkling form.

Adding to an interesting field will be India's defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and China’s rising star Wenyi Ding, who recently turned professional after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

But, commenting on his own impending appearance, Watson said: "As everyone knows, I have really enjoyed playing in tournaments overseas and so I am really excited about playing in Indonesia for the first time.

"I enjoy coming to Asia and soaking in the sights and sounds and also seeing the diverse mixture of players out here.

"The BNI Indonesian Masters plays a big part in The International Series, which provides a pathway onto the LIV Golf League. I'm a big believer in LIV Golf and I'm proud of the impact it has had on the game of golf worldwide.”

Watson will be hoping that, following a break from competitive action, he can rediscover some form on the Asian Tour.

His two runner-up finishes on this circuit arrived at the 2012 Thailand Golf Championship and at the 2022 Saudi International, however, the 45-year-old has only managed a best result of T15th in the LIV Golf League this term.

That lone top-20 occurred in Las Vegas and helped his RangeGoats end third in the team event, one of two podiums in 2024 alongside Miami where Watson ended T32nd.

Ultimately, the RangeGoats GC captain finished in LIV Golf's relegation places at the culmination of the Individual Championship round, but he could well return to the PIF-backed circuit next year anyway if both he and his team decide.

