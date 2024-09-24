Justin Rose Confirmed For Asian Tour International Series Debut In Hong Kong

Justin Rose has been confirmed for his Asian Tour International Series debut at the Hong Kong Open in November.

The Englishman won the Hong Kong Open in 2015 and will make his return to Fanling Golf Club, also known as Hong Kong Golf Club, host of the championship since its inception in 1959.

Rose will be joined by fellow PGA Tour player and two-time Asian Tour winner Tom Kim.

“Hong Kong holds a special place in my heart, as does the Hong Kong Open, as when I won at Fanling I was playing some of the best golf of my life,” said Rose.

“I’ve had some great form this year and can’t wait to return.

Rose beat Lucas Bjerregaard by one to win the 2015 Hong Kong Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I cannot believe that seven years has slipped by since I was last in Hong Kong. You know, I tell people whenever I'm asked that it’s one of my favourite cities in the world; Hong Kong is right up there at the top of the list. I have great memories of the tournament and the golf course especially.

“The Hong Kong Golf Club is a true classic in the sense that it's got an old school feel about it. It tests everybody's game, whether you're a long hitter or a short hitter."

DP World Tour players can face sanctions for playing in Asian Tour events if they do not have a conflicting event release granted, and Golf Monthly understands that Rose has applied for a release from the DP World Tour to play in the Hong Kong Open, due to the fact that it takes place the same week as the Australian PGA Championship. We do not believe there has been a decision yet.

Rose won the event in 2015 when it was co-sanctioned between the Asian Tour and European Tour. He has one other Asian Tour victory, which came at the 2017 Indonesian Masters.

Defending champion Ben Campbell, who edged out Cameron Smith last year, and home favorite Taichi Kho have also been confirmed in the Hong Kong Open field.

The event is part of the LIV Golf-backed International Series, which sees ten elevated $2m purse tournaments that award the series' winner a spot in the LIV Golf League.

American John Catlin currently leads the rankings after winning the International Series Macau in March, where he shot the Asian Tour's first ever 59. He was then 2nd at the International Series Morocco in July.

The Hong Kong Open takes place from November 21st-24th. It will be the second big event hosted at the club this year after the inaugural LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament in March, where Abraham Ancer triumphed in a playoff.

Abraham Ancer won the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong event (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Hong Kong is set to return again in March 2025 after four events were announced for the 2025 LIV Golf schedule.