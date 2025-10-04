Tour Pro Assessed Penalty To Lose Solo Lead Going Into Final Round Of Asian Tour Event

Wade Ormsby has suffered a blow in his bid for his fifth Asian Tour title after being assessed a one-stroke penalty in the third round of International Series event the Jakarta International Championship.

The Australian had been on course to take a one-shot lead into the final round at Damai Indah Golf in Indonesia.

However, the Asian Tour has confirmed on X that Ormsby was hit with the penalty after it was deemed his ball had moved as he addressed it on the fourth hole.

Ormsby was informed of the decision before he signed his card, and it meant a three-under 66 became a 67. As a result, he now has the co-lead with Scott Vincent and Gaganjeet Bhullar.

The three begin the final round on 11 under, two ahead of Thai players Sadom Kaewkanjana and Poom Saksansin.

Scott Vincent is one of three with the co-lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stakes are high in the International Series for several reasons. For example, the Jakarta International Championship is Indonesia's most lucrative tournament, with prize money of $2m.

Another reason International Series events regularly attract a strong field is because the player who finishes top of the rankings after the final event of the season earns a lucrative and potentially life-changing LIV Golf contract.

The Jakarta International Championship is just the fifth event in the international Series this season, with tournaments in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore and Saudi Arabia to come.

Nevertheless, ranking points are precious, and Ormsby began this week’s event on 15 points from three events, leaving him 69th in the rankings and 187.95 adrift of leader Lucas Herbert.

With 180 ranking points available to the winner, Ormsby stands to make a big leap in the standings if he can go on to claim victory despite the one-stroke penalty.

That would go a long way to helping Ormsby do what it takes to earn a LIV Golf contract. However, he is no stranger to the big-money circuit.

He was one of the initial LIV Golf intake, and was captain of the Punch GC team, later rebranded as Ripper GC, in the inaugural season.

However, it wasn’t a particularly successful run for the player as he finished 57th in the Individual Championship with a best placing of 23rd in the very first event, at London’s Centurion Club.

Despite that, Ormsby has been involved with LIV Golf, albeit as a reserve, ever since. In the 2025 season, he played just two events, in Riyadh and Adelaide, with finishes of T25 and 50th, respectively.

One of the biggest names in the field is Anthony Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a permanent return will no doubt be in his sights if he can wrap up victory on Sunday, thanks to the penalty, his task has just become that bit harder.

Further down the leaderboard, another player who was on LIV Golf's books in the 2024 and 2025 season, Anthony Kim, is T29 on five under as he bids to regain his card at the end of the year after being relegated.