Dustin Johnson's 10-Year-Streak In Danger Ahead Of International Series Philippines

Dustin Johnson is making a rare Asian Tour appearance this week with the former World No.1 and two-time Major champion headlining the field at the International Series Philippines.

The inaugural Philippines event features plenty of star names and Johnson will hope to extend his 10-year winning streak after a trophyless season so far.

Johnson, who recently said his game was trending and he's targeting the 2027 Ryder Cup, will look to keep his streak alive after winning a tournament in every year since 2014.

“I think growing the game is very important," the LIV Golf man said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"Obviously, LIV Golf has done a great job leading that effort. The International Series and the Asian Tour continue to expand golf’s reach by playing all over the world, bringing golf to parts of the world that I have never been to, and that a lot of golfers have never been to.

“I think this is great for the game. The game of golf is growing a lot, and playing in places like this really helps.”

The American, who missed his second consecutive Ryder Cup this year after going 5-0 in 2021 at Whistling Straits, has a best finish of 3rd in 2025 at the LIV Golf Indianapolis tournament.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He will likely tee it up at the Saudi International next month, an event he has won twice, meaning he may only have two more opportunities to lift a trophy this season.

Johnson's last pro victory came at LIV Golf Las Vegas in February 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

His last victory came at the LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament early last year, which was his third LIV win.

Johnson burst onto the scene as a pro in 2007 after attending the Coastal Carolina University and representing USA at the Walker Cup. He has gone on to win 24 PGA Tour titles including two Majors, as well as his LIV three victories.

The big-hitter has also spent 135 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking.