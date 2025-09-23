Why Tiger Woods Is Not At The 2025 Ryder Cup

When Tiger Woods announced in March that he had ruptured his left Achilles whilst training at home, it was clear that he would be sidelined for quite some time.

Despite being spotted swinging a club again recently, it is not clear whether the 15-time Major winner will return to competitive action again this year.

Even though he's back on his feet following surgery, Woods is not expected to be at Bethpage Black to help captain Keegan Bradley and his team.

However, Bradley has previously revealed how he has leaned on the former World No.1 for support, and has appreciated the advice Woods has offered.

"Tiger has been really, really great to me over the course of my career. He does a lot of things for us players that he doesn't do for the media," Bradley said in July.

"So he's been really helpful to me my whole life. Really kind to me actually. He's been one of the most helpful people that I've had."

Woods, 49, has played in eight Ryder Cups and won a total of 14.5 points from his 37 matches.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His last appearance in the biennial showdown came in Paris at Le Golf National in 2018, where he lost all four matches that he played.

Despite a win percentage of just over 39 per cent, Woods stills sits ninth on the list of America's all-time leading points scorers.

Woods underwent back surgery in September 2024 before playing in the PNC Championship three months later alongside his son, Charlie.

In February this year, his mum, Kultida Woods, passed away and he opted not to compete at the Genesis Invitational, as had been the plan.

Dr Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, released a short statement in March after he performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

"The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," Stucken said.

Woods, however, has yet to provide a timetable for a return.

Tiger Woods hasn't played in the Ryder Cup since 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It means the 82-time PGA Tour winner has not played a competitive tour event since The Open at Royal Troon in July 2024.

It was also in July last year that Woods declined the opportunity to captain the American team at Bethpage.

"With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain," Woods said in a statement released by the PGA of America.

"That does not mean I wouldn’t want to captain a team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide."

Woods, who could yet play in the PNC Championship again in December, is currently among the favorites for the 2027 US Ryder Cup captaincy.