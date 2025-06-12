Bryson DeChambeau's New Irons: LIV Golf Star Explains Fascinating Intricacies Of New LA Golf Clubs

You can't get through a Bryson DeChambeau press conference or interview without the two-time US Open champion talking in great detail about his equipment - and this week was no exception.

The Golfing Scientist is armed with new irons this week at Oakmont, having switched out his Avodas for a new prototype set from LA Golf. DeChambeau is heavily involved with the brand and revealed in fascinating detail to media how this new set has been built to fight against a certain miss.

The LIV Golf star has been formidable in the recent Majors, winning one, finishing second in two others and top-five in another two. Yet despite these impressive results, his iron play in particular hasn't lived up to his usual standards in 2025.

DeChambeau was often missing his approaches to the left thanks to his iron shots over-drawing, and he is trying to do something about it.

At the PGA Championship, where he finished 2nd to Scottie Scheffler but 47th in Strokes Gained: Approach, he spoke about seeking a new golf ball that flies straighter, but he has since added the new LA Golf BAD V3-W irons to his bag with the ball search continuing in the background.

His previous Avoda irons were groundbreaking in the sense that they had curved faces to help with gear effect, which is essentially where the face is curved to help toe strikes draw back to the left and heel strikes fade back to the right.

However, he appears to have taken it a step further with his new LA Golf prototypes, as he explained on Tuesday at Oakmont.

"Yeah, so we iterated on the design of the face," DeChambeau told media of how his new irons are built to help him stop missing to the left.

"The heel is a little bit flatter on the curvature. My face obviously has some curvature on the irons. So we’re just optimizing for the gear effect on the heel and on the toe based on the mass properties that are there.

"Like the heel doesn’t gear effect as much in an iron at my speeds, so hitting it on the heel, I’ve got to be a little flatter, and then the toe has a little bit more roundness on it to account for that out there, and then I moved the CG out towards the toe.

"I’ve got such heavy grips and heavy golf shaft that it moves the CG of the club all the way to the heel so we try to offset that with that tungsten weight on the toe.

"That’s very simply what it is."

I asked our resident irons expert, and PGA Professional, Joe Ferguson for his take - especially as he has had a full range session with Bryson's Avoda irons and even used them to win a PGA competition.

Here's Joe 'The Pro' Ferguson's view...

He's at it again! The mad scientist of golf has been back in the lab and his latest idea is not just curved faces on irons (which he has been playing for well over 12 months), but faces which have varying degrees of curvature in different spots to match up with the different CG properties of those spots!

As one of a handful of people in the world that has not only hit, but actually played a full round of golf with his Avoda irons, I feel I am in a good position to comment here.

The logic of this change seems sound, but I can't help but feel that there is an element of overthinking going on here and perhaps an overreaction to a few left misses both at The Masters and PGA Championship, and it is a bold move to re-design an iron that has brought him as much success as his current Avoda set.

That said, as a gear nerd, I absolutely love that he is willing to try these things, and think outside the box, and who knows this experimenting could benefit all of us down the line if these ideas work and come to retail."

Bryson DeChambeau's golf ball search

After hinting that he was seeking a new ball over the past few months, DeChambeau gave an update on how that was going, too.

"Yeah, I've got some new irons in the bag, which have been great. I've optimized it a little bit more, so hopefully that helps with those overdraws in my irons. You never know. But they seem to have helped this week, and hopefully it aids for me this week," he said before coming onto his golf ball search.

"The golf ball is a longer discussion. That's going to be a bit of time.

"I'm still working on it. We think later this year I'll have a golf ball that will be very interesting to test.

"If it helps, who knows. It's a test. But I'm excited to keep researching and trying and experimenting and optimizing.

"My goal right now is just to optimize myself to another level, and if I can't, so be it. If I can in some areas, great."

The golf ball DeChambeau currently uses is the Titleist Pro V1x, having used the Pro V1x Left Dash to win at Pinehurst last year.