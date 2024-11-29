Elvis Smylie Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Discover more about Australian professional golfer, Elvis Smylie via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Elvis Smylie is an extremely-talented pro from Australia who already has multiple wins in the paid ranks. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.
ELVIS SMYLIE FACTS
1. Smylie was born in south-east Queensland, Australia on April 23, 2002.
2. He was named after music legend, Elvis Presley. In an interview with Australian Golf Digest, Smylie said his dad was a huge fan and even saw 'The King of Rock 'n' Roll' front row in the 70s alongside tennis icon, John McEnroe.
3. Smylie's parents - Liz and Peter Smylie - were professional tennis players, with Liz winning 28 WTA doubles titles during the 80s and 90s, including four grand slams.
4. Among his family friends includes Wayne Grady, Ian Baker-Finch, John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl.
5. As a child, he used to play soccer and tennis, but - despite his parents' profession - Smylie opted for golf, a decision Smylie says his parents were very supportive of.
6. Smylie began playing golf at the age of 10, joining Southport Golf Club in Gold Coast, Queensland. He remains a member there to this day.
7. He plays golf left-handed.
8. As an amateur player, Smylie won four titles - including the 2019 Australian Boys' Amateur Championship at his home course, Southport. He also landed the 2020 Queensland Stroke Play Championship and is a two-time winner of the Keperra Bowl. His second victory in that event was by 13 strokes on 25-under.
9. Smylie was one of two players to receive the Cameron Smith Scholarship in 2019, allowing him the chance to visit Smith's Florida base for a week to live like a pro and receive a personal mentorship.
10. He turned professional in February 2021 at the age of 18.
11. In 2021, Smylie twice finished runner-up at pro events - The Players Series and the New South Wales Open.
12. He set a course record (63) at The National Tournament on the Moonah Links course in Victoria.
13. Smylie enjoys going to the beach whenever he can, and also going to the gym - calling it his version of relaxing and labelling the activity "therapeutic."
14. Smylie competed at his first Major in 2024 after coming through Open qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club. Unfortunately, he missed the cut at Royal Troon.
15. The Australian secured his maiden professional victory at the PGA Tour of Australasia's Western Australian Open in October 2024, beating Jak Carter in a playoff.
16. Smylie clinched his first DP World Tour win at the weather-shortened Australian PGA Championship in November 2024. The left-hander defeated Cameron Smith by two strokes at Royal Queensland Golf Club, carding a bogey-free 67 in the final round.
ELVIS SMYLIE BIO
|Born
|April 23, 2002 - Queensland, Australia
|Amateur Wins
|4
|Turned Pro
|2021
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Former Tour
|PGA Tour of Australasia
|Pro Wins
|2
|Highest OWGR
|253rd
ELVIS SMYLIE PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|PGA Tour of Australasia
|2024 Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open
|-19 (playoff - Jak Carter)
|DP World Tour
|2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship
|-14 (two strokes)
