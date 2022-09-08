10 Things You Didn't Know About Cameron Davis
How well do you know the Australian golfer? Well here are 10 facts on him you may or may not know.
1. Davis was born in Sydney, Australia back in 1995.
2. In 2016 he was part of the Australian team that won the Eisenhower Trophy in Mexico and he was also the individual winner. The Australian team won the team event by 19 strokes and Davis finished two strokes ahead of fellow-Australian Curtis Luck in the individual event.
3. Davis turned professional in late 2016
4. Growing up Davis played soccer, some tennis and cricket growing up and interestingly he cites one of his favorite hobbies at the moment as disc golf.
5. According to his PGA Tour.com bio, his favorite memory was watching Tiger Woods play for the first time at the Australian Masters in 2009. Tiger would win the event by two strokes.
6. Davis always uses an Australian 20 cent coin to mark his ball.
7. So far his sole PGA Tour victory came at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot four rounds in the 60's to get into a playoff, and he would defeat Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann.
8. We believe Davis currently lives in Seattle and as a result he has turned into quite a big fan of the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL team from the city. As far as other sports teams go, we think he is a fan of the Sydney Swans, an Australian Rules football team. Given where he was born, this makes sense.
9. The Australian is a big fan of Japanese food.
10. Davis is six foot four inches tall.
