Golf’s Longest Day: Which Big Names And LIV Golfers Are Attempting US Open Final Qualifying?

The third men’s Major of the year, the US Open, is just around the corner, but there are still some places in the 156-player field up for grabs, and they will be claimed on what is known as Golf’s Longest Day.

That takes place on June 2nd, where, across nine US courses and one in Canada, players will compete over a grueling 36 holes for the final opportunity to make it to the Oakmont tournament, which begins just 10 days later. Among the hopefuls set for Final Qualifying are many high-profile names – here are some of the most notable.

The Canadian venue is Lambton Golf & Country Club in Ontario, where one of the standout names is Luke Clanton. The Florida State University player and World No.1 amateur, who earned his PGA Tour card at the Cognizant Classic, also reached the 2024 US Open via Final Qualifying, going on to place T41 at Pinehurst No.2.

Another college player competing in Ontario who has already secured his PGA Tour card is Gordon Sargent, who is looking for his third US Open appearance.

There are a handful of established PGA Tour pros competing there too, including Myrtle Beach Classic winner Ryan Fox, two-time PGA Tour winner Luke List, 2019 Honda Classic champion Keith Mitchell and rookies Frankie Capan III and Ricky Castillo.

There’s a similar mix of rising talent and seasoned pros due to play at Emerald Dunes Club in Florida. Among the potential stars of the future heading there are Blades Brown, who turned professional earlier in the year as a 17-year-old, 2024 Masters low amateur Neal Shipley and Ian Poulter’s son, Luke.

Established pros competing include Puerto Rico Open champion Brice Garnett and 2010 US Open champion, LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell.

Valencia Country Club in California welcomes William Mouw, who finished T6 at the Puerto Rico Open, and top college golfer Preston Summerhays among its field, while Piedmont Driving Club in Georgia will see Jason Dufner hope to confirm his 14th US Open appearance, 2023 US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson tee it up, along with LIV Golf reserve Ollie Schniederjans, who won February’s International Series India. His younger brother, Luke, will also appear.

A host of big names are among the 84-player field heading to Maryland’s Woodmont Country Club. They include Stewart Cink, who has played in 23 US Opens, and PGA Tour rookie Isaiah Salinda. Several top LIV Golfers are also appearing, including Ripper GC players Matt Jones and Marc Leishman, who won its Miami tournament in April. Fellow LIV Golfers Brendan Steele and Peter Uihlein also play.

New Jersey’s Canoe Brook Country Club includes 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup and fellow PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen among its 78-player field, while Duke University Golf Club in North Carolina welcomes 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship winner Ryan Armour, six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas, 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson, along with another LIV Golfer, Harold Varner III.

Immediately after the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Rickie Fowler, who finished T5 at the 2023 US Open, is scheduled to make the short trip to Ohio’s Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club to play.

He’s due to be joined there by six-time PGA Tour champion Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, who has won nine times on the circuit, and another established PGA Tour pro, Patrick Rodgers. Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington is another vastly experienced pro in the field, while up-and-coming players include the son of 2003 Open winner Ben Curtis, Liam, and Tom Lehman’s son, Thomas. Former LIV Golfer James Piot also appears.

Another Ohio venue is Springfield Country Club, where PGA Tour pros Beau Hossler and Brandt Snedeker, who has finished eighth in the US Open twice, are scheduled to play.

Finally, look out for 2018 Barracuda Championship winner Andrew Putnam, who is due to compete at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington.

US Open Qualifying Sites And Notable Players

LAMBTON GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Luke Clanton

Ryan Fox

Luke List

Keith Mitchell

Gordon Sargent

VALENCIA COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND

William Mouw

Preston Summerhays

EMERALD DUNES CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Blades Brown

Brice Garnett

Graeme McDowell

Neal Shipley

PIEDMONT DRIVING CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Jason Dufner

Zach Johnson

Ollie Schniederjans

WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Stewart Cink

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Isaiah Salinda

Brendan Steele

Peter Uihlein

CANOE BROOK COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Chris Gotterup

Michael Thorbjornsen

DUKE UNIVERSITY GOLF CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Ryan Armour

Bill Haas

Webb Simpson

Harold Varner III

KINSALE GOLF & FITNESS CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Rickie Fowler

Padraig Harrington

Max Homa

Matt Kuchar

James Piot

Patrick Rodgers

SPRINGFIELD COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND

Beau Hossler

Brandt Snedeker

WINE VALLEY GOLF CLUB, JUNE 2ND