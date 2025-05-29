Golf’s Longest Day: Which Big Names And LIV Golfers Are Attempting US Open Final Qualifying?
A host of players will be hoping to take their last chance to seal a US Open place in Final Qualifying - here are some of the biggest names due to compete in Golf's Longest Day
The third men’s Major of the year, the US Open, is just around the corner, but there are still some places in the 156-player field up for grabs, and they will be claimed on what is known as Golf’s Longest Day.
That takes place on June 2nd, where, across nine US courses and one in Canada, players will compete over a grueling 36 holes for the final opportunity to make it to the Oakmont tournament, which begins just 10 days later. Among the hopefuls set for Final Qualifying are many high-profile names – here are some of the most notable.
The Canadian venue is Lambton Golf & Country Club in Ontario, where one of the standout names is Luke Clanton. The Florida State University player and World No.1 amateur, who earned his PGA Tour card at the Cognizant Classic, also reached the 2024 US Open via Final Qualifying, going on to place T41 at Pinehurst No.2.
Another college player competing in Ontario who has already secured his PGA Tour card is Gordon Sargent, who is looking for his third US Open appearance.
There are a handful of established PGA Tour pros competing there too, including Myrtle Beach Classic winner Ryan Fox, two-time PGA Tour winner Luke List, 2019 Honda Classic champion Keith Mitchell and rookies Frankie Capan III and Ricky Castillo.
There’s a similar mix of rising talent and seasoned pros due to play at Emerald Dunes Club in Florida. Among the potential stars of the future heading there are Blades Brown, who turned professional earlier in the year as a 17-year-old, 2024 Masters low amateur Neal Shipley and Ian Poulter’s son, Luke.
Established pros competing include Puerto Rico Open champion Brice Garnett and 2010 US Open champion, LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell.
Valencia Country Club in California welcomes William Mouw, who finished T6 at the Puerto Rico Open, and top college golfer Preston Summerhays among its field, while Piedmont Driving Club in Georgia will see Jason Dufner hope to confirm his 14th US Open appearance, 2023 US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson tee it up, along with LIV Golf reserve Ollie Schniederjans, who won February’s International Series India. His younger brother, Luke, will also appear.
A host of big names are among the 84-player field heading to Maryland’s Woodmont Country Club. They include Stewart Cink, who has played in 23 US Opens, and PGA Tour rookie Isaiah Salinda. Several top LIV Golfers are also appearing, including Ripper GC players Matt Jones and Marc Leishman, who won its Miami tournament in April. Fellow LIV Golfers Brendan Steele and Peter Uihlein also play.
New Jersey’s Canoe Brook Country Club includes 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic champion Chris Gotterup and fellow PGA Tour pro Michael Thorbjornsen among its 78-player field, while Duke University Golf Club in North Carolina welcomes 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship winner Ryan Armour, six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas, 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson, along with another LIV Golfer, Harold Varner III.
Immediately after the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Rickie Fowler, who finished T5 at the 2023 US Open, is scheduled to make the short trip to Ohio’s Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club to play.
He’s due to be joined there by six-time PGA Tour champion Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, who has won nine times on the circuit, and another established PGA Tour pro, Patrick Rodgers. Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington is another vastly experienced pro in the field, while up-and-coming players include the son of 2003 Open winner Ben Curtis, Liam, and Tom Lehman’s son, Thomas. Former LIV Golfer James Piot also appears.
Another Ohio venue is Springfield Country Club, where PGA Tour pros Beau Hossler and Brandt Snedeker, who has finished eighth in the US Open twice, are scheduled to play.
Finally, look out for 2018 Barracuda Championship winner Andrew Putnam, who is due to compete at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington.
US Open Qualifying Sites And Notable Players
LAMBTON GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Luke Clanton
- Ryan Fox
- Luke List
- Keith Mitchell
- Gordon Sargent
VALENCIA COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- William Mouw
- Preston Summerhays
EMERALD DUNES CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Blades Brown
- Brice Garnett
- Graeme McDowell
- Neal Shipley
PIEDMONT DRIVING CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Jason Dufner
- Zach Johnson
- Ollie Schniederjans
WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Stewart Cink
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
- Isaiah Salinda
- Brendan Steele
- Peter Uihlein
CANOE BROOK COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Chris Gotterup
- Michael Thorbjornsen
DUKE UNIVERSITY GOLF CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Ryan Armour
- Bill Haas
- Webb Simpson
- Harold Varner III
KINSALE GOLF & FITNESS CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Rickie Fowler
- Padraig Harrington
- Max Homa
- Matt Kuchar
- James Piot
- Patrick Rodgers
SPRINGFIELD COUNTRY CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Beau Hossler
- Brandt Snedeker
WINE VALLEY GOLF CLUB, JUNE 2ND
- Andrew Putnam
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
'I Couldn't Tell You A Par 3 Over 250 Yards That's Good - PGA Tour Stars Believe 'All The Best Par 3s Are Under 200'
Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are not the biggest fans of the daunting eighth hole at Oakmont for the US Open - saying they much prefer shorter par 3s
TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter Review
Can the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT putter be considered one of the best zero-torque putters on the market? Sam De’Ath takes it on the course to find out
As Scottie Scheffler aims to emulate Tiger Woods in the 2025 PGA Tour Signature Event, here's all the TV and streaming information for The Memorial Tournament.
Scottie Scheffler reflected on the changes to the Tour Championship and again insisted he's more focused on the prestige of winning than the huge financial rewards
The seventh of this season's PGA Tour signature events sees most of the world's best players head to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village in Ohio
The LIV Golfer has questioned the model that allows PGA Tour stars to pick and choose which tournaments to play
Along with the PGA Tour getting rid of the current 'starting strokes' format, its Rules Committee will also implement a course setup that will encourage more risk/reward moments
Nicklaus said he was a little surprised after Rory McIlroy skipped his Memorial Tournament for the first time since 2017
Jackson Koivun and David Ford will both compete on the PGA Tour in the coming seasons after graduating through the circuit's University route