Preston Summerhays Facts: 15 Things To Know About The ASU Golfer

Preston Summerhays is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiately at Arizona State University (ASU). He has ranked as high as fifth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and debuted at No. 1 on the PGA Tour University pre-season ranking for the class of 2025.

Get to know Summerhays better with these facts…

Preston Summerhays Facts:

1. Summerhays was born on July 22, 2002 in Farmington, Utah and plays out of Scottsdale, Arizona.

2. He comes from a family of accomplished golfers. His dad, Boyd, played 11 years as a professional, including making it all the way to the PGA Tour in 2003. Preston’s great uncle, Bruce, won three times on the PGA Tour Champions. His uncle, Daniel, won on the Korn Ferry Tour as an amateur, while his aunt, Carrie, is the head women’s golf coach at Birgham Young University. Preston’s great-grandfather, Pres, was head coach at the University of Utah and his great-grandmother, Lynn, was president of the Utah Junior Golf Association.

3. Summerhays learned golf from his father, Boyd, who became a qualified golf instructor after a herniated disc ended his professional career. Along with training Preston and his younger sister Grace, Boyd has also worked with PGA Tour star Tony Finau.

4. Preston says he has played “hundreds” of rounds with Finau, and regards him as a mentor. “He’s way better than I was at that age,” Finau told Golf Digest of Summerhays in 2022. “I mean, way, way better.” He has beaten Finau multiple times.

5. Despite growing up around golf, Summerhays’ dad didn’t allow him to play in tournaments until he was 10. “My dad actually didn't let me play tournaments until I was 10 years old, 10 or 11, which, I mean, that's a little bit late,” he told Golf Digest. “He wanted to make sure I played all the sports and got a taste of everything before I fully committed to golf. I would say ... I was kind of born to be a golfer.”

6. Summerhays won the US Junior Amateur in 2019, earning his spot at the US Open the following year.

7. As a junior golfer, he won back-to-back Utah Amateur titles in 2018 and 2019, earning him starts on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship. He also became the youngest winner of the Sunnehanna Amateur.

8. After graduating from Chaparral High School, Summerhays enrolled at ASU and is a member of the Sun Devils golf men’s team.

9. He holds the record for third-best score in ASU history with 62, behind Jon Rahm (61) and Paul Casey (60).

10. He has earned several accolades during his college career, including first-team All America honors and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

11. He has ranked as high as fifth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Summerhays was also the No. 1-ranked golfer in the PGA Tour University pre-season ranking for the class of 2025.

12. Summerhays made his PGA Tour debut at the 2021 Barbasol Championship, missing the cut by two strokes. He has played at several PGA Tour events since, including the WM Phoenix Open, World Wide Technology Championship, 3M Open and Fortinet Championship, where he made his first cut on Tour to finish T56. He has also made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

13. He made his Major debut at the 2020 US Open, where he missed the cut after rounds of 72 and 77. He played in his second US Open in 2023, also failing to make the weekend.

14. He has represented the United States at the Junior Presidents Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Walker Cup.

15. Summerhays has won three times during his college career, including back-to-back Thunderbird Collegiate titles in 2023 and 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Preston Summerhays Bio Born July 22, 2002, Farmington, Utah Height 6'2'' College Arizona State University

Preston Summerhays Wins