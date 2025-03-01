World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card
The Florida State University junior made the cut at the Cognizant Classic to confirm his playing privileges on the PGA Tour
Luke Clanton’s wait for a PGA Tour card is over after he secured his playing privileges following the second round of the Cognizant Classic.
The Florida State University junior, who is appearing at the PGA National tournament on a sponsor’s exemption, knew beforehand that he only needed to make the cut to secure his card, and he did it in style.
The 21-year-old followed his first round of 67 with a second round of 66 to finish the day T10, and, crucially, five shots above the cut line. The achievement means the World No.1 amateur will be eligible for open, full-field events following his junior collegiate season this spring.
Clanton’s route to securing his card came via PGA Tour University Accelerated, which awards points for various achievements, including making the cut at PGA Tour events. He needed to reach 20 to claim his card and stood just one point away ahead of the tournament.
When he walked off the 18th after confirming his card on Friday, there were understandably emotional scenes as Clanton immediately headed to his family, who were in attendance for his big moment.
That would have been even more meaningful for Clanton as it came after several near misses in recent months. Had Clanton claimed a victory in a PGA Tour event at any point, it would have been enough to earn his card, and he came desperately close twice in 2024, with runner-up finishes at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic.
He then had another golden chance to confirm his card in February’s WM Phoenix Open, where making the cut would have been enough. However, he agonisingly missed out on his card when his birdie putt on the 18th in the second round failed to break right and rolled past the hole. Following that disappointment, Clanton remained philosophical, saying: “It's not my time.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In truth, it always looked like a matter of when and not if Clanton would earn his card given his accomplished performances on the PGA Tour since last summer. However, he admitted after Friday’s second round that finally getting over the line was a relief.
He said: “Yeah, it's been awesome. From the missed cuts to playing well to everything being out here, it's amazing. I kind of said it again, I think this is my fourth start out here, and it feels good to get it done now.
“I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking, everyone saying to get your Tour card, which I love, and the support has been amazing, but to finally get it done is definitely a little bit of ease for sure.”
Clanton also admitted that it was special to get the job done in his home state of Florida with family members watching. He added: “It's pretty cool to do it here. I've watched this event growing up a ton, and to be on 18 walking up and seeing all the people there, it's breathtaking. I'm just excited to kind of get this journey started and go back and win a national championship with the college team first and then get it started.”
Clanton’s achievement comes just over a week after he announced he had signed with Nike Golf. Meanwhile, he becomes only the second player after Gordon Sargent to secure his card via PGA Tour University Accelerated.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PGA Tour 2K25 vs EA Sports PGA Tour: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Following the release of PGA Tour 2K25 from 2K Sports, have EA Sports lost their spot as the best golf game developers? We put both games heat to head to find out.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Should PGA Tour Signature Events Have Sponsor Invites?
Should the lucrative, limited field PGA Tour Signature Events allow sponsor exemptions? The Golf Monthly news team have their say
By Paul Higham Published
-
Should PGA Tour Signature Events Have Sponsor Invites?
Should the lucrative, limited field PGA Tour Signature Events allow sponsor exemptions? The Golf Monthly news team have their say
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fowler And Spieth Miss Out On Arnold Palmer Invitational Exemptions
Arnold Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders has confirmed that Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have both missed out on exemptions for Bay Hill this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Little Disappointing' - Players Unhappy With Easier PGA National Setup
Billy Horschel led the criticism of the setup at PGA National after some dramatic low scoring at the Cognizant Classic including Jake Knapp's 59
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch Billy Horschel Tackle Alligator At Cognizant Classic
Billy Horschel turned gator whisperer as he stepped in to remove an errant reptile from the course at PGA National during the Cognizant Classic
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jake Knapp Shoots Amazing 59 At Cognizant Classic
Jake Knapp shot the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history with a stunning 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic
By Paul Higham Published
-
Defiant Gary Woodland Vows To 'Carry On Fighting For My Dreams' In Emotional Press Conference After Receiving PGA Tour Courage Award
Woodland was honored with the PGA Tour Courage Award on Wednesday after returning to pro golf following surgery on a benign brain tumor last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Everything Is Pretty Much On The Table' - Jordan Spieth Hints At Tour Championship Revamp
The three-time Major winner, who until recently had been a PGA Tour player director, thinks a change could be made to the Tour Championship's controversial format
By Mike Hall Published
-
Has The TGL Hammer Rule Change Worked Out?
TGL's change of rules regarding The Hammer has been a big success with many, but has it made matches closer? We take a look at the stats here
By Matt Cradock Published