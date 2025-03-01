World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card

Luke Clanton’s wait for a PGA Tour card is over after he secured his playing privileges following the second round of the Cognizant Classic.

The Florida State University junior, who is appearing at the PGA National tournament on a sponsor’s exemption, knew beforehand that he only needed to make the cut to secure his card, and he did it in style.

The 21-year-old followed his first round of 67 with a second round of 66 to finish the day T10, and, crucially, five shots above the cut line. The achievement means the World No.1 amateur will be eligible for open, full-field events following his junior collegiate season this spring.

Clanton’s route to securing his card came via PGA Tour University Accelerated, which awards points for various achievements, including making the cut at PGA Tour events. He needed to reach 20 to claim his card and stood just one point away ahead of the tournament.

When he walked off the 18th after confirming his card on Friday, there were understandably emotional scenes as Clanton immediately headed to his family, who were in attendance for his big moment.

Clanton's family was in attendance as he earned his PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

That would have been even more meaningful for Clanton as it came after several near misses in recent months. Had Clanton claimed a victory in a PGA Tour event at any point, it would have been enough to earn his card, and he came desperately close twice in 2024, with runner-up finishes at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic.

He then had another golden chance to confirm his card in February’s WM Phoenix Open, where making the cut would have been enough. However, he agonisingly missed out on his card when his birdie putt on the 18th in the second round failed to break right and rolled past the hole. Following that disappointment, Clanton remained philosophical, saying: “It's not my time.”

In truth, it always looked like a matter of when and not if Clanton would earn his card given his accomplished performances on the PGA Tour since last summer. However, he admitted after Friday’s second round that finally getting over the line was a relief.

He said: “Yeah, it's been awesome. From the missed cuts to playing well to everything being out here, it's amazing. I kind of said it again, I think this is my fourth start out here, and it feels good to get it done now.

“I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking, everyone saying to get your Tour card, which I love, and the support has been amazing, but to finally get it done is definitely a little bit of ease for sure.”

There was relief for Luke Clanton after he made the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clanton also admitted that it was special to get the job done in his home state of Florida with family members watching. He added: “It's pretty cool to do it here. I've watched this event growing up a ton, and to be on 18 walking up and seeing all the people there, it's breathtaking. I'm just excited to kind of get this journey started and go back and win a national championship with the college team first and then get it started.”

Clanton’s achievement comes just over a week after he announced he had signed with Nike Golf. Meanwhile, he becomes only the second player after Gordon Sargent to secure his card via PGA Tour University Accelerated.