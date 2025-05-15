As the winner of the 2017 Masters, Sergio Garcia competed in April’s edition at Augusta National, while an invite handed him a place at this week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Straight after, he will be aiming for his third Major start of the year at the US Open.

The LIV Golfer is one of many high-profile players taking part in next week’s final qualifying for the event, which will be held at Oakmont in June.

The 45-year-old will make his bid for a 26th consecutive appearance at the Major on Monday May 19th, the day after the final round at Quail Hollow. He will compete over 36 holes at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas. That’s one of three courses hosting final qualifiers on the same day, before 10 final qualifying sites will host Golf’s Longest Day on June 2nd, when more hopefuls will attempt to take their places in the field.

Garcia also took the final qualifying route in 2024 at Dallas Athletic Club, and he found himself in a seven-man playoff for the final six spots. However, he was the only player to bogey on the first playoff hole, which saw him eliminated. Despite that disappointment, he was handed a reprieve as a first alternate, and he made the most of his second chance, placing T12 at Pinehurst No.2.

The Spaniard is far from the only big name hoping to book his US Open slot next week. At the same course, Garcia will be joined by his Fireballs GC teammate Abraham Ancer, who is looking for his fifth US Open appearance. Two more LIV Golfers will also be playing in Dallas, Torque GC’s Carlos Ortiz, and Legion XIII star Caleb Surratt.

Abraham Ancer will play in final qualifying along with Sergio Garcia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four more LIV Golfers will also be involved in final qualifying on Monday, albeit at different courses. Walton Heath in England is one of the other two venues, where Branden Grace, Sam Horsfield and LIV Golf Riyadh winner Adrian Meronk will play. Japan’s Tarao Country Club will be Monday’s third final qualifying venue, where Iron Heads GC’s Jinichiro Kozuma wlll be in his homeland for his attempt to make it to Oakmont.

Some big-name PGA Tour players will also go through the rigors of next Monday’s final qualifying. In Dallas, three-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Champ will compete, along with Pierceson Coody, Joel Dahmen and Charley Hoffman. Other PGA Tour pros appearing in Dallas include Ryan Moore, who has five wins on the circuit, four-time winner Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore and Brendon Todd.

Joel Dahmen will be one of several PGA Tour players trying to earn a slot at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Walton Heath, four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello will play, while former European Ryder Cup star Ross Fisher is also in the field. Alex Fitzpatrick is another DP World Tour player to look out for, along with Haotong Li, who won this year’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Another recent DP World Tour winner is Porsche Singapore Classic victor Richard Mansell, while there will also be appearances from Yannik Paul, former LIV Golfer Bernd Weisberger and Molinari brothers Edoardo and Francesco.

2018 Open winner Francesco Molinari will play (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Japan, aside from Kozuma, other notable players hoping to qualify include 20-time Japan Golf Tour winner Ryo Ishikawa and 2018 RBC Heritage champion Satoshi Kodaira

The number of available spots at each of the events will be announced on Monday.