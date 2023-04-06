9 Things You Didn't Know About Gordon Sargent

1. Gordon Sargent was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 27th 2003. We believe he still resides there as well.

2. His father, Seth Sargent exposed him and his brother Thomas to as many sporting activities as possible when they were younger. He didn’t want them to become golfers just because he was a golfer, one of the top amateurs in Alabama who participated in events including the George C. Thomas Invitational and the Crump Cup.

3. According to Max Homa, who played a practice round at the 2023 Masters with Sargent; "He hits it 95 miles. He was so far by us it's crazy. He's a phenomenal golfer. Really nice kid. He doesn't look like he's going at it that hard. I've heard so many good things about his game. It was probably even more impressive to see him in person." Specifically, Sargent averages around the 185-190mph ball speed mark which equates to well over 300 yards in average distance.

4. Sargent and his family were members of Shoal Creek and the Country Club of Birmingham, where Gordon honed his skills. It was then at the Future Masters in Dothan, Alabama, where Sargent participated at the age of nine and discovered that golf was his true calling.

5. He played for Team USA at the 2022 Palmer Cup.

6. Sargent won the 2019 Alabama State Junior title. In 2020, he became the youngest Alabama State Amateur champion, at age 17, after scoring a record 24-under total. In 2021, Sargent showcased his talent again when he successfully defended his State Amateur title thanks to a third-round 62.

7. As a Vanderbilt freshman, he became famous on a national level during the 2022 NCAA National Championship. He missed a short putt in regulation that would have won the individual title outright, setting up a playoff with three other players. Gordon birdied the first hole to beat Parker Coody of Texas, Ryan Burnett of North Carolina, and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra of Oklahoma State.

8. Sargent got a special invitation to play in the 2023 Masters. Sargent at the time was ranked number two in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and became the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

9. According to Golf Channel, Sargent played Augusta National once before when he was 14 years old. He re- members hitting a 3-iron into the first green.