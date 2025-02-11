Open Qualifying Series 2025: Full Schedule Ahead Of Royal Portrush

The R&A has confirmed the 13 different opportunities which will give golfers their chance to book a spot at the 153rd Open Championship later this year

(L to R) Curtis Luck, Ryggs Johnston, and Marc Leishman hold up Open flags after qualifying for Royal Portrush in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
The R&A has confirmed which events will make up the 2025 Open Qualifying Series ahead of Royal Portrush later this year.

Ultimately, a player will have a maximum of 13 different opportunities to book their spot at the 153rd Open Championship with events on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Japan Golf Tour all making up part of the sequence.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open was the first tournament in the OQS, at which three pro golfers confirmed their respective appearances via high finishes. American, Ryggs Johnston won the Stonehaven Cup from Australia's Curtis Luck and LIV golfer, Marc Leishman.

The subsequent 12 chances to qualify for The Open take place between late February, starting with the Sky Sport New Zealand Open, and early July - ending at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Each tournament offers between one and three exemptions to the leading players who make the cut. Meanwhile, the R&A's Regional and Final Qualifying dates also make up part of the Open Qualifying Series.

(left) PIF chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan gives a thumbs up to the camera before LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 while (right) Cameron Smith poses with the Open Championship trophy at St Andrews in 2022

(left) PIF chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and (right) Cameron Smith with the Claret Jug

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, the LIV Golf League has been presented with a direct pathway to The Open as well. The leading non-exempt player inside the top-five of the season's individual standings after LIV Golf Dallas will lock down a place at Royal Portrush between July 17-20.

Announcing the news, the R&A's CEO, Mark Darbon said: “The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”

Image of Mark Darbon

R&A CEO, Mark Darbon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other methods of qualifying for the final men's Major of the year include sitting inside the world's top-50 in the weeks before the championship begins, lifting any one of the four Majors within the past five years, and finishing among the top-10 and ties at the previous edition.

Below is the full Open Qualifying Series schedule for 2025 and the updated list of players who gained exemptions through it.

OPEN QUALIFYING SERIES 2025

DateTourEventQualifiers
Nov 28 - Dec 1DP World Tour/PGA Tour of AustralasiaAustralian OpenRyggs Johnston, Curtis Luck, Marc Leishman
Feb 27 - Mar 2Asian Tour/PGA Tour of AustralasiaNew Zealand OpenOne player
Feb 27 - Mar 2DP World Tour/Sunshine TourSouth African Open ChampionshipThree players
March 6-9PGA TourArnold Palmer InvitationalOne player
March 20-23Asian TourInternational Series MacauThree players
May 22-25Asian TourKorea OpenOne player
May 29 - June 1Japan Golf TourMizuno OpenThree players
May 29 - June 1PGA TourThe Memorial TournamentOne player
June 5-8PGA TourCanadian OpenThree players
June 23The R&ARegional QualifyingMultiple make it to Final Qualifying
June 26-29DP World TourItalian OpenTwo players
July 1The R&AFinal QualifyingMinimum of 16
July 10-13DP World Tour/PGA TourScottish OpenThree players
