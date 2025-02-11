Open Qualifying Series 2025: Full Schedule Ahead Of Royal Portrush
The R&A has confirmed the 13 different opportunities which will give golfers their chance to book a spot at the 153rd Open Championship later this year
The R&A has confirmed which events will make up the 2025 Open Qualifying Series ahead of Royal Portrush later this year.
Ultimately, a player will have a maximum of 13 different opportunities to book their spot at the 153rd Open Championship with events on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Japan Golf Tour all making up part of the sequence.
The ISPS Handa Australian Open was the first tournament in the OQS, at which three pro golfers confirmed their respective appearances via high finishes. American, Ryggs Johnston won the Stonehaven Cup from Australia's Curtis Luck and LIV golfer, Marc Leishman.
The subsequent 12 chances to qualify for The Open take place between late February, starting with the Sky Sport New Zealand Open, and early July - ending at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Each tournament offers between one and three exemptions to the leading players who make the cut. Meanwhile, the R&A's Regional and Final Qualifying dates also make up part of the Open Qualifying Series.
In addition, the LIV Golf League has been presented with a direct pathway to The Open as well. The leading non-exempt player inside the top-five of the season's individual standings after LIV Golf Dallas will lock down a place at Royal Portrush between July 17-20.
Announcing the news, the R&A's CEO, Mark Darbon said: “The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.
“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.
“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”
Other methods of qualifying for the final men's Major of the year include sitting inside the world's top-50 in the weeks before the championship begins, lifting any one of the four Majors within the past five years, and finishing among the top-10 and ties at the previous edition.
Below is the full Open Qualifying Series schedule for 2025 and the updated list of players who gained exemptions through it.
OPEN QUALIFYING SERIES 2025
|Date
|Tour
|Event
|Qualifiers
|Nov 28 - Dec 1
|DP World Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia
|Australian Open
|Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck, Marc Leishman
|Feb 27 - Mar 2
|Asian Tour/PGA Tour of Australasia
|New Zealand Open
|One player
|Feb 27 - Mar 2
|DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour
|South African Open Championship
|Three players
|March 6-9
|PGA Tour
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|One player
|March 20-23
|Asian Tour
|International Series Macau
|Three players
|May 22-25
|Asian Tour
|Korea Open
|One player
|May 29 - June 1
|Japan Golf Tour
|Mizuno Open
|Three players
|May 29 - June 1
|PGA Tour
|The Memorial Tournament
|One player
|June 5-8
|PGA Tour
|Canadian Open
|Three players
|June 23
|The R&A
|Regional Qualifying
|Multiple make it to Final Qualifying
|June 26-29
|DP World Tour
|Italian Open
|Two players
|July 1
|The R&A
|Final Qualifying
|Minimum of 16
|July 10-13
|DP World Tour/PGA Tour
|Scottish Open
|Three players
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
