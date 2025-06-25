Which LIV Golfers Have Entered Open Championship Final Qualifying?
A total of 18 LIV Golfers will battle it out at Open Final Qualifying to try and claim one of the lucrative spots to play at Royal Portrush
The 153rd edition of The Open Championship will again be hosted at the historic Royal Portrush.
Residing at the head of Northern Ireland, the course's beautiful links scenery will host the Major for a third time, after making a return back in 2019, when Shane Lowry claimed the Claret Jug.
Qualifying for The Open is many amateur golfers dream; however, for a professional golfer - especially one on a recognized tour - entering the Major through qualifying rounds isn't exactly what they would have in mind.
Since LIV Golf's arrival in 2022, luring many of golf's prized positions away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, qualifying for The Open for these players has proved much harder, particularly if they are not already exempt.
Earlier in the year, The R&A announced that "the leading player not already exempt in the Top 5 of the 2025 Individual Season Standings following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas will be awarded a place in The 153rd Open."
However, for golfers such as Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, who aren't well-placed in the LIV standings, Final Qualifying proves their only viable route into the tournament.
Former US Open Champion Graeme McDowell isn't exempt either and will be trying to earn a qualifying spot, while other stars such as Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner III will be looking to do the self-same thing.
Here's a full list of all the LIV Players that made it into final qualifying, where they're playing and what their tee times are...
Burnham & Berrow
- Jinichiro Kozuma - 6:30am & 12:00pm
- Caleb Surratt - 6:50am & 12:20pm
- Anirban Lahiri - 7:10am & 12:40pm
- Abraham Ancer - 8:15am & 1:45pm
- Paul Casey - 9:20am & 2:50pm
West Lancashire
- Lucas Herbert - 7:50am & 1:35pm
- Sam Horsfield - 7:50am & 1:35pm
- Andy Ogletree - 8:15am & 2:00pm
- Harold Varner III - 8:35am & 2:20pm
Dundonald Links
- Lee Westwood - 7:50am & 1:35pm
- Adrian Meronk - 8:35am & 2:20pm
- Branden Grace - 8:55am & 2:40pm
Royal Cinque Ports
- Luis Masaveu - 7:15am & 1:30pm
- Graeme McDowell - 7:35am & 1:50pm
- Ian Poulter - 7:35am & 1:50pm
- David Puig - 8:10am & 2:25pm
- Dean Burmester - 8:30am & 2:45pm
- Peter Uihlein - 8:30am & 2:45pm
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
