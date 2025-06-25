Which LIV Golfers Have Entered Open Championship Final Qualifying?

The 153rd edition of The Open Championship will again be hosted at the historic Royal Portrush.

Residing at the head of Northern Ireland, the course's beautiful links scenery will host the Major for a third time, after making a return back in 2019, when Shane Lowry claimed the Claret Jug.

Qualifying for The Open is many amateur golfers dream; however, for a professional golfer - especially one on a recognized tour - entering the Major through qualifying rounds isn't exactly what they would have in mind.

Since LIV Golf's arrival in 2022, luring many of golf's prized positions away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, qualifying for The Open for these players has proved much harder, particularly if they are not already exempt.

Earlier in the year, The R&A announced that "the leading player not already exempt in the Top 5 of the 2025 Individual Season Standings following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas will be awarded a place in The 153rd Open."

However, for golfers such as Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, who aren't well-placed in the LIV standings, Final Qualifying proves their only viable route into the tournament.

Former US Open Champion Graeme McDowell isn't exempt either and will be trying to earn a qualifying spot, while other stars such as Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner III will be looking to do the self-same thing.

Here's a full list of all the LIV Players that made it into final qualifying, where they're playing and what their tee times are...

Burnham & Berrow

Jinichiro Kozuma - 6:30am & 12:00pm

Caleb Surratt - 6:50am & 12:20pm

Anirban Lahiri - 7:10am & 12:40pm

Abraham Ancer - 8:15am & 1:45pm

Paul Casey - 9:20am & 2:50pm

West Lancashire

Lucas Herbert - 7:50am & 1:35pm

Sam Horsfield - 7:50am & 1:35pm

Andy Ogletree - 8:15am & 2:00pm

Harold Varner III - 8:35am & 2:20pm

Lee Westwood - 7:50am & 1:35pm

Adrian Meronk - 8:35am & 2:20pm

Branden Grace - 8:55am & 2:40pm

Royal Cinque Ports