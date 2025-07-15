Joel Dahmen Announces Split From Long-Time Caddie Geno Bonnalie

One-time PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen has announced a shock split from long-time caddie and close friend, Geno Bonnalie.

The duo were one of the most popular partnerships on the PGA Tour. Their inclusion in Netflix's first series of 'Full Swing', which documented their relationship and the American's journey to the big league, birthed their popularity among golf fans.

Dahmen and Bonnalie have been working together for around 20 years and have enjoyed six professional wins together.

Only one of them came on the PGA Tour, though - at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship, where he also finished runner-up this year when appearing destined to win down the back nine before a late collapse.

That was the American's best result of the year, which does include two other top-10's. Other than those three results, though, he has struggled for a consistent spell of form.

Dahmen has missed 11 cuts in total in 2025, six of which have come in his last seven tournaments, since his T2nd finish in the Dominican Republic.

The 37-year-old almost lost his PGA Tour card in 2024 in what was an incredibly poor season. He only just stayed inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall after making an extremely nervy five-foot putt on the 18th hole at the RSM Classic to make the cut.

Speaking to Dan Rapaport about the news this week, Dahmen said: "It was time. We had a great run."

It is currently now known who will take over from Bonnalie as Dahmen tees it up at the Barracuda Championship in California this week, with the opposite-field event taking place across the same days as The Open Championship - for which the American did not qualify.

Dahmen hasn't been inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking since 2023, drifting all the way out to 244th in the world at the start of this year.

This split follows a growing trend of caddie changes on the PGA Tour recently with Collin Morikawa, Stephen Jaeger, Max Homa and Tom Kim all making switches.