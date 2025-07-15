'It's One Of The Greatest Joys Of My Life, But Does It Fill The Deepest Wants And Desires Of My Heart? Absolutely Not' - Scottie Scheffler's Epic Five-Minute Answer On Why Pro Golf Doesn't Fulfil Him

"It's not what satisfies me." Scottie Scheffler was asked what he finds fulfilling ahead of this week's Open, and his answer took five minutes to get across. The long and short of it, though, is that it's not golf.

After being asked how long he celebrates winning and how long it takes to get over a crushing loss, the World No.1, who has dominated the game for the last two seasons, played down the importance of professional golf and where it sits in his life.

"I think I said something after the Byron [CJ Cup Byron Nelson] this year about like it feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes," he said. "It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling.

"To win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf to have an opportunity to win that tournament.

"You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister's there, it's such an amazing moment. Then it's like, okay, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on."

Scheffler, who has amassed nearly $90 million in prize money on the PGA Tour, was clearly keen to make the point that playing professional golf was not the most important thing in his life.

The 29-year-old repeatedly said that golf didn't satisfy him, and at one point he paused to ask the reporters whether he was making any sense.

"It's just one of those deals," he went on. "I love the challenge. I love being able to play this game for a living. It's one of the greatest joys of my life, but does it fill the deepest wants and desires of my heart? Absolutely not."

Yesterday, Rory McIlroy, who has admitted to finding it difficult to regain his motivation since he completed the Grand Slam in April, said "they do a pretty good job of keeping you on the hamster wheel", the Northern Irishman referring to the non stop schedule.

Although Scheffler said he loves the game, he would appear to be making a similar point to McIlroy, who has also spoken recently about the importance of having more fun away from the course.

"We work so hard for such little moments," said Scheffler. "I'm kind of sicko; I love putting in the work. I love getting to practice. I love getting to live out my dreams. But at the end of the day, sometimes I just don't understand the point."

Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship in May, gave a fascinating insight into what it's like to reach the top and go again the next week.

"It's like showing up at the Masters every year; it's like why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly? Why do I want to win The Open Championship so badly?

"I don't know because, if I win, it's going to be awesome for two minutes. Then we're going to get to the next week, hey, you won two Majors this year; how important is it for you to win the FedExCup playoffs? And we're back here again."

Despite saying he'd "rather be a great father", Scheffler said losing "sucks". He starts the week as the favorite to lift the Claret Jug, a Major Championship he has yet to win.

And even though he admits that he finds it hard to understand the point of winning golf tournaments at times, you can probably expect to see him in contention for a fourth Major title this week.