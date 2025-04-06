LIV Golf Miami Leaderboard: Leishman Creeping Towards First LIV Golf Title As Former Masters Champion Makes Late Charge

Refresh

GARCIA PILES ON THE PRESSURE Leishman has fired his drive down 18 out to the right and faces an almost certain punch out as he scrambles to make par. One hole behind, Garcia has ripped a low cut into the 17th green, and it's raced down the putting surface to inside six feet. That's a great chance for birdie, and maybe a playoff is on the cards...

BLUE MONSTER CHEWING UP GOLFERS Garcia goes fairway-fringe down the 16th, but despite a strong putt from 10 feet or so, the Spaniard somehow fails to come away with a birdie. It's a par, but that's no good at this stage. Still, it could be worse... After Rahm visited the water the first time, the two-time Major winner duffed his chip into the bank in front of him and watches his ball dribble back past him into the water once more. The Spaniard ended up with an eight (quad bogey) and his run of top-10s in the LIV Golf League is in real trouble. It was a similar story for Dean Burmester, who has just made a five-over nine down 18. This Blue Monster course is living up to its name in a big way.

RAHM GOES FOR A SWIM After Schwartzel comes up quite a long way short with his approach on the difficult 18th (he still has the first to play as well), Rahm fires a short iron into the 17th green, but it bounces on the green and trundles all the way through, failing to stop before trickling down the hill and into the water. That's tough, the shot didn't really deserve that result. His quest for victory might have ended there.

BURMESTER OUT OF THE RUNNING The South African was stood on 18 tee knowing he had to make a move over the final two holes. Unfortunately, the move Burmester made was the wrong one, pulling his drive straight into the drink which runs all the way down the 18th fairway. Schwartzel and Garcia are about to be the last two players left on four-under. Maybe Rahm can move up shortly, but the number of legitimate challengers to Leishman is running out.

TWO HOLES TO GO Leishman's birdie attempt at the 16th was pretty horrible, to be honest. It didn't leave him any work to make par, but it was just a total misread that never had a chance. Either way, no harm done as the leader stays two ahead due to no gains elsewhere. Garcia stays in with a shout after making par at the par-3 15th.

FLOPADOPOLOUS Rahm blasted his drive down the 16th, knowing he has to go for it all at four shots back, but he'd left himself a really awkward shot to the tight pin in the right corner of the green. Left with only one option that most amateurs would have bladed out of Florida, Rahm whipped his golf ball up into the sky and watched it come down like a feather right next to the hole. A beautiful birdie for the Spaniard.

SENSIBLE PLAY Leishman takes an iron off the tee at 16 and then floats his approach over the flag for a potential chance at birdie. The Australian seems like he's shutting up shop now and just trying to avoid taking any undue risks. It's probably the smart play on a course which is taking victims left, right and centre.

MORE CLUTCH PUTTING Leishman pushed his birdie attempt down the hill but it failed to scare the hole and left him with a tricky par putt coming back. Just like on the previous hole, Leishman confidently rolls it home for par. Just three holes left...

KIM IN FOR EAGLE Anthony Kim could well be on for his best LIV Golf finish, and he's doing it in some style. The American pitches in for an eagle three on the 10th - he's five-under for the day and up to T31st on eight-over.

LEADER ON BOARD AT 15 Leishman finds the centre of the green at the par-3 15th and watches his ball trickle down the slope towards the flag. He'll have a nice look at birdie. And it's a good job as Schwartzel has just added his fifth birdie in the past six holes via a long-range strike at the 16th. The South African moves back to within one, at least for the time being.

CLUTCH FROM LEISHMAN Facing a relatively straight nine-foot putt for par on the 14th hole, Leishman pushes his chest out and confidently shoves his golf ball into the hole. The Australian has retained his two-stroke advantage after Garcia failed to make birdie at the 13th. Garcia then goes on to shove his tee shot on the 14th out to the right, leaving him in a tough spot to go for the green.

SCHWARTZEL STUMBLES At the par-3 15th, Schwartzel only had a few feet for par but lipped out to undo a little of his recent good work. It was far from a straight putt, but all the same, you'd think the 2011 Masters champion would make that.

SCHWARTZEL ON A CHARGE This is excellent from Charl Schwartzel, who makes a fourth straight birdie to jump up to four-under and into a share of second with fellow Stinger GC teammate Burmester.

BURMESTER BOGEYS Burmester's chip slides by and he taps in for bogey to fall back to four-under, two back of Leishman. Behind the former LIV winner, his Stinger GC teammate, Charl Schwartzel, has birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th to get to three-under and into a share of third. Elsewhere, DeChambeau misses a birdie putt at the 11th and taps in for par. He is four-over today and five back of the lead.

BURMESTER IN TROUBLE Burmester is the nearest challenger to leader, Leishman, but at the par 3 14th the South African leaves his second shot in the rough and is needing to get up-and-down for a bogey. Ahead, Leishman finds the fairway bunker and is forced to lay-up at the par 5 13th. He finds the fairway and is in good shape to go at the flag with his approach.

DOUBLE FOR DECHAMBEAU The end of Bryson's nightmare is concluded after he taps in for a double bogey. He escaped the sand but had a 15-foot bogey chance. That never put the hole in any danger. The final group are falling away one by one. Mickelson went first, now DeChambeau is fading. Garcia had a good chance to move one stroke closer, but the Spaniard's putter has gone a touch cold. Not to be.

LIV PLAYERS ENJOYING THE MIAMI BEACHES The last four or five shots that have been shown on the LIV broadcast have been exclusively from the bunker. And several more coming up are going to be from the same surface. Reed, Rahm, Burmester and DeChambeau have all produced fairly uninspiring fairway bunker shots in recent moments. In their defence, there is an awful lot of sand along the 11th hole in particular. Rahm chunks his effort from 48 yards up to about 15 feet. That won't be a nice look for par. And it wasn't one that he could sink. Rahm misses and is now four back. Seconds later, DeChambeau's ball was buried in a trap short of the green. Even he couldn't muscle it onto the putting surface. It's going from bad to worse for The Scientist, who's doing his best to morph into the mad scientist. A poor chip bounces right on it's approach to the flag, and DeChambeau lets out a weird kind of laugh - one that, as David Feherty pointed out, sounded like the kind of reaction someone approaching insanity would blurt out.

NINE HOLES TO GO Rahm hadn't missed a green until the par-3 ninth, where he made bogey. At the 10th, he missed another one, but this time it only results in a par. Elsewhere, DeChambeau finds the greenside bunker at the ninth. Short-sided, the Crushers captain flies his ball some 20 feet past the flag and can't make his par coming back. It looks as though the overnight leader is fading. Meanwhile, Ripper GC have got Miami in a vice, it seems. Leishman birdies the par-5 10th with ease to move onto six-under for the tournament. He was two-under at the start of the day. Greatly helped by Leishman's success, Ripper lead the team event by nine strokes as it stands.

GARCIA MAGIC Rahm cards his first bogey of the day on the ninth, but a couple of holes behind, Sergio Garcia produces some of that short-game magic his fellow Spaniards are famed for. With an awkward wedge shot in front of him over a bunker, Garcia clips his ball onto the green and watches it salsa dance behind the hole. Somehow, it doesn't drop, but it's a kick-in birdie all the same. Garcia is back to two behind.

TIE AT THE TOP Defending champion, Dean Burmester absolutely chewed up the 600-yard par-5 10th at Trump National Doral, leaving his ball some 40 feet past the hole. His eagle try was a bit tame, in all honesty, but the South African sunk his birdie look to move alongside his Australian rival.

LEISHMAN MOVES AHEAD At the par-5 eighth, Marc Leishman produces some textbook golf to give himself a short putt for birdie. It wasn't easy as the ball swooped from left to right closer to the hole, but the Australian made it to not only reach five-under but also take the outright lead. As a bonus, Ripper's lead in the team competition has grown further.

BURMESTER JOINS THE LEAD Shortly after Dean Burmester finds his latest birdie to join the lead at four-under, DeChambeau begins what he hopes will be his comeback story by dropping a mid-iron right on the hole's edge of the 7th green. TAKING THE MICK-ELSON There's bad luck and then there's this for Phil Mickelson. Lefty came up a little short out of the right rough on seven and tried to flop his ball right next to DeChambeau's from maybe 40 yards. However, the approach was almost too accurate. Mickelson's ball cracked off the flag stick and cannoned back towards the water before dropping in. That is just ridiculous. Flag to water is brutal… 🙃Tune in on FOX 📺#LIVGolf @hyflyers_gc pic.twitter.com/uoghTnV1vfApril 6, 2025

RIPPER ROARING AWAY In the team competition, Ripper's Lucas Herbert finds a birdie at the 10th while 4Aces' Thomas Pieters cards a bogey for the second-place club. The Australian side's three-stroke advantage has morphed into five in the blink of an eye.

PUTTS NOT DROPPING Rahm and Leishman tidy up for par at the seventh, but a hole behind, Phil Mickelson has a chance to join them after hitting every single green so far. He pushes a confident putt towards the hole, but it just misses left, so he's still one behind. In the all-star group which started on one, DeChambeau also fails with a good look at birdie. He curses his luck as the ball drifts by. It looks like he's really feeling the pressure today. The third and final member of the leading group, Garcia, almost escapes with a fantastic par save after finding a fried-egg lie in the bunker but misses his short downhill try. The putts just aren't dropping for the leaders in the past couple of holes.