US Open Qualifying At Walton Heath: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Some notable names booked their places in the US Open at Oakmont in final qualifying at Walton Heath, but plenty more high-profile players missed out
Monday, May 19th saw three US Open final qualifiers take place worldwide, with one at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Texas, another in Japan and the third at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open venue, Walton Heath in Surrey, England.
Those three events are just the precursor to 10 more qualifiers scheduled for June 2nd, when hundreds of hopefuls will compete for the final chance of a place at Oakmont in Golf’s Longest Day.
One of the reasons that day has that nickname is because it requires players to complete 36 holes for the chance to make it to the Major, but it was no less grueling for the players in the three qualifying events that came before it.
At Walton Heath, 100 players faced the prospect of their own 36-hole test of endurance for the chance to book a US Open place, knowing only the top eight would qualify, with the next two having a second chance as alternatives.
Jordan Smith had some time to wait to see if his 10-under would be enough after finishing early, but he needn’t have worried as he finished top of the leaderboard to book his third US Open appearance.
Joining him in regulation were Swede Joakim Lagergren, four-time DP World Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, 2024 Danish Golf Championship winner Frederic LaCroix and Englishman Sam Bairstow, who will play in the US Open for the second time.
That left just three guaranteed spots up for grabs, with a six-way playoff needed to decide who would take them. Ryan Lumsden, Edoardo Molinari, Jacques Kruyswijk, Robin Williams, Matthew Jordan and Andrea Pavan were the half-dozen who needed to prepare themselves for even more golf after finishing on seven-under, with Molinari, Kruyswijk and Pavan making it through and Lumsden the unlucky player not even getting the consolation of being an alternate.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There were some big names further down the leaderboard who missed out. One was Porsche Singapore Classic winner Richard Mansell, who fell just one shot away from the playoff along with two-time DP World Tour winner Johannes Veerman. Qatar Masters champion Haotong Li finished three away from extra holes, along with 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Keita Nakajima, Alejandro Del Rey, Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui and Angel Hidalgo, who beat 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm in a playoff at last year’s Open de Espana, also fell short. Martin Couvra, who won the most recent DP World Tour event, the Turkish Airlines Open, and Robert Rock, who made it through final qualifying a year ago, also came up short.
A good number of players didn’t even complete the full 36 holes. One was LIV Golf Riyadh winner Adrian Meronk, who got off to a bright start with a birdie on his first hole, but was four-over after his initial 18. He battled on, but by the time he made a bogey at the 15th of his second round, he was 12 over and well out of contention, and that was his last action of the day.
Another LIV Golfer who didn’t make it to the end of the required 36 holes was Sam Horsfield, who carded three-over in his first round before drawing a line under his attempt with the likes of DP World Tour winners Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner, Yannik Paul, Romain Langasque and Nicolas Colsaerts all calling time on their chances before completing the 36 holes.
Alex Fitzpatrick will also not have the chance to emulate his brother’s 2022 US Open win this year after he withdrew on four-over after 18 holes, while 2024 Amateur Champion Jacob Skov Olesen lasted until the end of the 31st hole before ending his challenge at two-over.
Who Made It Through US Open Final Qualifying At Walton Heath
- Jordan Smith
- Joakim Lagergren
- Guido Migliozzi
- Frederic LaCroix
- Sam Bairstow
- Edoardo Molinari
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthew Jordan (alternate)
- Robin Williams (alternate)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Wyndham Clark Apologizes For ‘Uncalled For And Completely Inappropriate’ Driver Smash At PGA Championship
The 2023 US Open champion lost his cool at the 16th during his final round at Quail Hollow, and now he has apologized for the incident
-
Watch How Brilliant Agronomy Team Transform Waterlogged Senior Major Course Into Playable State In A Matter Of Hours
The agronomy team at Greystone Golf & Country Club worked near miracles to transform the waterlogged course into a playable condition on Sunday
-
LIV Golfer Among Notable Withdrawals From US Open Qualifying
Sam Horsfield was among several names to withdraw from US Open Final Qualifying on Monday at Walton Heath, with the Englishman carding a three-over 74 first round
-
Which Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?
The Spaniard is one of the best players of his generation, but which Major titles has he already secured?
-
Good Good Star Advances To US Open Final Qualifying
Sean Walsh will head to Dallas for final qualifying for the US Open after winning a local qualifier at Washington's Palouse Ridge Golf Club
-
Ian Poulter's Son Reaches US Open Final Qualifying One Year After Serious Back Injury
Son of European golf legend, Ian, Luke Poulter is just two rounds away from his first Major start a year after suffering a back fracture in 2024 US Open qualifying
-
Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
-
Emotional Bryson DeChambeau Recreates 'The Shot Of My Life' At Pinehurst No.2 As Plaque Unveiled Day After Masters Charge Fizzles Out
The 2024 US Open champion travelled over to North Carolina a day after watching Rory McIlroy win The Masters to recreate the shot which helped the American down the Northern Irishman at Pinehurst last summer
-
The 10 Oldest Golf Tournaments In The World
Several national open championships and a handful of amateur events on both the men's and women's side make up the list of longest-running tournaments
-
US Open Local And Final Qualifying: Full Schedule For Oakmont 2025
The USGA have announced the qualifying sites for the 125th US Open, which takes place at Oakmont on the 12th to the 15th June