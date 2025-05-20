US Open Final Qualifying In Dallas: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Bent Tree Country Club hosted one of three US Open final qualifiers on Monday, but who made it to the Oakmont Major and who missed out?
Golf’s Longest Day, where 10 US Open final qualifiers will see hopefuls compete over a grueling 36 holes for a place at the Major, may be two weeks away, but for some players, the chance to book a place at Oakmont came early.
One qualifier took place at Tarao Country Club in Japan, where Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma secured their places in the Major, while at Walton Heath in England, Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi, Frederic LaCroix, Sam Bairstow, Edoardo Molinari, Jacques Kruyswijk and Andrea Pavan made it through.
That left attention to turn to Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, where an initial field of 86 was named for the 36-hole contest to secure just seven places.
Dane Rasmus Neergard-Petersen finished top on 11-under for his two rounds, meaning he will make his first appearance at the Major, which begins on 12th June.
PGA Tour pros James Hahn and Adam Schenk shared second, one behind Neergard-Petersen, to ensure their safe passage to Oakmont, while they were joined by amateurs Lance Simpson and Cameron Tankersley and LIV Golfer Carlos Ortiz, with the three finishing in a tie for fourth at eight-under.
That left just one place available, and for the players finishing on seven-under, a playoff was required, leaving Johnny Keefer, amateur Preston Stout, Cristobal Del Solar, Doug Ghim, Cameron Tringale, Mac Meissner and Eugenio Chacarra, who had led earlier on, to battle it out. In the end, it came down to Keefer and Ghim, with Keefer claiming the precious final spot on the fourth extra hole. Ghim and Tringale are alternates.
There were some big names who missed out, most notably Sergio Garcia, who moved above and below the projected cut line several times before missing a birdie putt at the last and going on to make a bogey, leaving him one beneath the cut line. Without alternate status as a back-up, that means his run of 25 consecutive US Opens is now surely at an end.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Garcia's disappointment comes just one day after he finished T67 at the PGA Championship, a performance that led to him playing down his chances of making the European Ryder Cup team. Garcia's fellow LIV Golfers Abraham Ancer and Caleb Surratt also failed to finish above the cut line.
Other notable players to fall short included PGA Tour pros Alejandro Tosti, Peter Malnati, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy and Austin Eckroat, who placed T10 at the 2023 US Open.
Meanwhile, it was also a step too far for Good Good star Sean Walsh, who advanced to Final Qualifying after winning a local qualifier the previous week. However, he finished on two-over to miss out.
Another PGA Tour pro, Taylor Moore, played the first nine holes, but at five-over, didn’t take his challenge any further, while it was a similar story for Aaron Baddeley and Joel Dahmen, who both called it a day during their second 18. LIV Golfer Talor Gooch also didn't see out the day, dropping out after playing 15 holes at one-over.
A good number of the initial field didn’t even make it as far as the course, withdrawing beforehand. Among them were PGA Tour pros Ryan Moore, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes, and another LIV Golfer, Branden Grace.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Open Final Qualifying At Walton Heath: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Some notable names booked their places in the US Open at Oakmont in Final Qualifying at Walton Heath, but plenty more high-profile players missed out
-
Wyndham Clark Apologizes For ‘Uncalled For And Completely Inappropriate’ Driver Smash At PGA Championship
The 2023 US Open champion lost his cool at the 16th during his final round at Quail Hollow, and now he has apologized for the incident
-
US Open Qualifying At Walton Heath: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
Some notable names booked their places in the US Open at Oakmont in Final Qualifying at Walton Heath, but plenty more high-profile players missed out
-
LIV Golfer Among Notable Withdrawals From US Open Qualifying
Sam Horsfield was among several names to withdraw from US Open Final Qualifying on Monday at Walton Heath, with the Englishman carding a three-over 74 first round
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse
-
'It Matters Where You Play' - Brandel Chamblee Says LIV Golf's Lack Of Competition Cost Bryson DeChambeau And Jon Rahm At PGA Championship
The Golf Channel analyst argued contrasting field strengths on the rival tours led to varying results for Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm
-
'I Actually Believe That I Can Win One Of These Things. I Think As Pros, You Say That You Can But It's Different To Truly Believe It' - PGA Championship Contender's Revelation After Strong Quail Hollow Showing
JT Poston says he now "truly" believes he can win a Major after finishing T5th at the 2025 PGA Championship
-
'A Tough Pill To Swallow' - Jon Rahm After Missing Out On PGA Championship
The LIV Golf star briefly caught Scheffler on Sunday before falling back over the last three holes
-
Who Is On Jon Rahm’s Team? Coaches, Caddie And Wife
Jon Rahm is one of the most successful players of his era, but who are the key figures working with him behind the scenes?
-
Which Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?
The Spaniard is one of the best players of his generation, but which Major titles has he already secured?