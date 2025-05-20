US Open Final Qualifying In Dallas: Who Made It And Who Missed Out?

Golf’s Longest Day, where 10 US Open final qualifiers will see hopefuls compete over a grueling 36 holes for a place at the Major, may be two weeks away, but for some players, the chance to book a place at Oakmont came early.

One qualifier took place at Tarao Country Club in Japan, where Yuta Sugiura, Scott Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma secured their places in the Major, while at Walton Heath in England, Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi, Frederic LaCroix, Sam Bairstow, Edoardo Molinari, Jacques Kruyswijk and Andrea Pavan made it through.

That left attention to turn to Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, where an initial field of 86 was named for the 36-hole contest to secure just seven places.

Dane Rasmus Neergard-Petersen finished top on 11-under for his two rounds, meaning he will make his first appearance at the Major, which begins on 12th June.

PGA Tour pros James Hahn and Adam Schenk shared second, one behind Neergard-Petersen, to ensure their safe passage to Oakmont, while they were joined by amateurs Lance Simpson and Cameron Tankersley and LIV Golfer Carlos Ortiz, with the three finishing in a tie for fourth at eight-under.

Carlos Ortiz booked his spot via US Open Final Qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

That left just one place available, and for the players finishing on seven-under, a playoff was required, leaving Johnny Keefer, amateur Preston Stout, Cristobal Del Solar, Doug Ghim, Cameron Tringale, Mac Meissner and Eugenio Chacarra, who had led earlier on, to battle it out. In the end, it came down to Keefer and Ghim, with Keefer claiming the precious final spot on the fourth extra hole. Ghim and Tringale are alternates.

There were some big names who missed out, most notably Sergio Garcia, who moved above and below the projected cut line several times before missing a birdie putt at the last and going on to make a bogey, leaving him one beneath the cut line. Without alternate status as a back-up, that means his run of 25 consecutive US Opens is now surely at an end.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eugenio Chacarra made it to a playoff, but not the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia's disappointment comes just one day after he finished T67 at the PGA Championship, a performance that led to him playing down his chances of making the European Ryder Cup team. Garcia's fellow LIV Golfers Abraham Ancer and Caleb Surratt also failed to finish above the cut line.

Other notable players to fall short included PGA Tour pros Alejandro Tosti, Peter Malnati, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy and Austin Eckroat, who placed T10 at the 2023 US Open.

Meanwhile, it was also a step too far for Good Good star Sean Walsh, who advanced to Final Qualifying after winning a local qualifier the previous week. However, he finished on two-over to miss out.

Another PGA Tour pro, Taylor Moore, played the first nine holes, but at five-over, didn’t take his challenge any further, while it was a similar story for Aaron Baddeley and Joel Dahmen, who both called it a day during their second 18. LIV Golfer Talor Gooch also didn't see out the day, dropping out after playing 15 holes at one-over.

Joel Dahmen didn't finish the 36 holes (Image credit: Getty Images)

A good number of the initial field didn’t even make it as far as the course, withdrawing beforehand. Among them were PGA Tour pros Ryan Moore, Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes, and another LIV Golfer, Branden Grace.