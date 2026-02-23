Adam Scott Makes Most Of Genesis Invitational Sponsor's Invite To Claim Biggest Payday Since August 2024

Professional golf is about taking the chances that come your way and, at the Genesis Invitational, that's exactly what Adam Scott did.

One of the most experienced players on the PGA Tour, turning professional over 25 years ago, Scott's hunger for the sport is clearly still there and was fully on show as he tackled the layout of Riviera Country Club.

Earning a sponsor's invite into the tournament, the 45-year-old suffered a poor third round on Saturday, but roared back with an eight-under-par final round 63 to not just secure a $1 million payday, but his best result on the PGA Tour since August 2024.

45-year-old Adam Scott still has plenty of game!In his 1,501st career round he shoots 63.The Aussie is T2 and looking for his best finish since July 2024.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9lgvqZ5RwKFebruary 22, 2026

Joining Max Homa, Tony Finau and Tom Kim as sponsor's invites, Scott made the most of the opportunity, carding rounds of 70, 63, 72 and 63 in Los Angeles.

Claiming the title here in 2020, Scott has a great record at Riviera and, thanks to a final round that included eight birdies and 10 pars, he was able to finish 16-under-par and solo fourth in the process.

Not only did Scot wrap up seven figures for his performance, he moved into ninth spot on the PGA Tour's Career Earning List with $70.9 million. The paycheck is also his biggest payday since the 2024 Tour Championship but, more importantly for Scott, he was able to pocket 325 points towards the FedEx Cup Standings.

Certainly, the result could be pivotal for the 14-time PGA Tour winner in the long-run, as he failed to make it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season, missing out on a spot for just the second time in his career.

Scott endured a poor 2025 that included no top 10 finishes and a final ranking of 90th in the FedEx Cup Standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already in 2026, Scott has nabbed 396 FedEx Cup points, which is just 55 points fewer than he accumulated for the whole of the 2025 season, where he produced just five top 25s - his best result being a T12th at the US Open.

In 2025, Scott qualified for every Signature Event due to his Tour Championship appearance the previous year but, for 2026, he hasn't qualified for any Signature Events due to his poor form from last season.

Thankfully, for Scott, a solo fourth at the Genesis Invitational will go a long way in determining his playing schedule for 2026, where he currently finds himself 18th in the FedEx Cup Standings.