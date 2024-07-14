Stephanie Kyriacou: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer

Stephanie Kyriacou is a rising talent out of Australia who is already making waves in mainland Europe following her move from the other side of the world.

The young star is becoming increasingly popular among golf fans and a superb performance at the 2024 Evian Championship has only accelerated that.

Here are 12 facts about Kyriacou's life and early career in pro golf so far...

1. Kyriacou was born in Sydney, Australia on November 22, 2000.

2. She was introduced to the game by her father, Nick, and began playing at Moore Park Golf Club at just four years old.

3. Kyriacou graduated from the Jack Newton Junior Golf Programme and played in her first Jack Newton golf tournament, the State Junior Medals, in 2011, when she was aged 10.

4. In 2017, she qualified for the US Girls Junior in Hawaii.

5. The Australian has two Ladies European Tour titles to her name so far - the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and the 2021 Big Green Egg Open. She won the former by a massive eight shots while still an amateur.

6. Kyriacou turned professional in 2020. Her pro debut arrived in her home country at the Women's New South Wales Open at Dubbo Golf Club.

7. In 2020, Kyriacou was named the LET's Rookie of the Year as a result of her win, five further top-five finishes, and her third-place result in the Race to Costa Del Sol.

8. She earned her LPGA Tour card in 2022 through Q-School.

9. She represents Aphrodite Hills Resort in Cyprus.

10. She supports Australian Football League (Aussie Rules) side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

11. Her hobbies include watching Australian reality TV show 'Married at First Sight' (MAFS), going to the beach and eating sushi.

12. Kyriacou's favorite golfer is Brooks Koepka and she is most inspired by former world-champion boxer Muhammad Ali, on account of his attitude.