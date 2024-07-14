Stephanie Kyriacou: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Stephanie Kyriacou is a former amateur star who is now making her way in the pro ranks on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour
Stephanie Kyriacou is a rising talent out of Australia who is already making waves in mainland Europe following her move from the other side of the world.
The young star is becoming increasingly popular among golf fans and a superb performance at the 2024 Evian Championship has only accelerated that.
Here are 12 facts about Kyriacou's life and early career in pro golf so far...
1. Kyriacou was born in Sydney, Australia on November 22, 2000.
2. She was introduced to the game by her father, Nick, and began playing at Moore Park Golf Club at just four years old.
3. Kyriacou graduated from the Jack Newton Junior Golf Programme and played in her first Jack Newton golf tournament, the State Junior Medals, in 2011, when she was aged 10.
4. In 2017, she qualified for the US Girls Junior in Hawaii.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. The Australian has two Ladies European Tour titles to her name so far - the 2020 Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic Bonville and the 2021 Big Green Egg Open. She won the former by a massive eight shots while still an amateur.
6. Kyriacou turned professional in 2020. Her pro debut arrived in her home country at the Women's New South Wales Open at Dubbo Golf Club.
7. In 2020, Kyriacou was named the LET's Rookie of the Year as a result of her win, five further top-five finishes, and her third-place result in the Race to Costa Del Sol.
8. She earned her LPGA Tour card in 2022 through Q-School.
9. She represents Aphrodite Hills Resort in Cyprus.
10. She supports Australian Football League (Aussie Rules) side South Sydney Rabbitohs.
11. Her hobbies include watching Australian reality TV show 'Married at First Sight' (MAFS), going to the beach and eating sushi.
12. Kyriacou's favorite golfer is Brooks Koepka and she is most inspired by former world-champion boxer Muhammad Ali, on account of his attitude.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The penultimate women's Major of the 2024 season offers up its highest-ever prize purse - almost double what it was in 2019
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Joost Luiten Receives Olympics Lifeline Days After Being Told He Had Been Replaced In Le Golf National Field
The DP World Tour golfer may yet feature in the 60-man field after a tumultuous attempt to confirm his place so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ingrid Lindblad Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About Swedish Golf Star
Ingrid Lindblad is a former amateur star who is now making her way in the pro ranks
By Elliott Heath Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Miyu Yamashita
Get to know multiple-time LPGA of Japan Tour winner, Miyu Yamashita, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Hartlage
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Hartlage, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Almost 20 Years After Her First Tour Win, Amy Yang Is 18 Holes Away From Achieving A Life-Long Dream - And Potentially Setting Down The Path To Retirement
The Korean leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by two strokes heading into Sunday, and if she holds on then it may be the sweetest of swan songs to her career...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Amy Yang
Get to know multiple time LPGA Tour winner, Amy Yang, a little bit better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know American LPGA Tour golfer, Sarah Schmelzel, better with these 12 facts…
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which Golfers Have Won Olympic Medals?
A look at the golfers to have won medals at the Olympics - and how they achieved it
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wichanee Meechai
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Wichanee Meechai, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published