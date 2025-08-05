International Crown 2025: Teams, Format And What To Know Ahead Of Star-Studded Match Play Event
A star-studded line-up has been confirmed for the eight-team International Crown taking place in South Korea later this year
The biennial International Crown returns later this year where eight teams made up of the best women golfers in the world compete for the title in a match play format.
The field features all of the world's top 16 players and each of this year's five Major champions.
The event began in 2014 and its fifth edition takes place this year in South Korea, which hosts for the second time, with the action taking place at New Korea Country Club from October 23-25.
World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul, No.2 Nelly Korda and AIG Women's Open champion Miyu Yamashita are among the many stars in the field, although it will be the Korean team made up of Hyo Joo Kim, Haeran Ryu, Jin Young Ko and Hye-Jin Choi that will get the majority of the support from the home crowd.
It will be the second time Korea hosts the event, with the home team winning when Jack Nicklaus Golf Club hosted in 2018.
Thailand are the defending champions after defeating Australia last time out at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.
HANWA LIFEPLUS INTERNATIONAL CROWN FORMAT
The eight-team, 32-woman event will see two groups of four play round robin four ball better ball match play games over the first three days, before four teams advance to the final day's semi-finals.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The semi-finals will see two singles match-ups and one foursomes game before the two winning teams move on to the final later that afternoon. The final is the same format, with two singles games and one foursomes match.
The winning team will earn $2m.
HANWA LIFEPLUS INTERNATIONAL CROWN TEAMS
The eight teams for 2025 have been decided via the Women's World Golf Ranking. They are: USA, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Sweden, World and China.
They are the same as last time aside from Team England being replaced by Team World, which is made up of Americas (North America and South America); Europe; Asia; and Africa/Oceania. It means that Lydia Ko will be making her debut, with New Zealand yet to have a team in the first five editions.
USA start the tournament as top seeds ahead of Japan in second and South Korea in third.
Here's how they line up in order of seeding:
USA: Nelly Korda, Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin, Lilia Vu
Japan: Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda, Mao Saigo, Ayaka Furue
Korea: Hyo Joo Kim, Haeran Ryu, Jin Young Ko, Hye-Jin Choi
Australia: Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Steph Kyriacou
Thailand: Jeeno Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanattee Wannasaen, Patty Tavatanakit
Sweden: Maja Stark, Madelene Sagstrom, Ingrid Lindblad, Linn Grant
World: Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull, Wei-Ling Hsu, Lydia Ko
China: Ruoning Yin, Weiwei Zhang, Yan Liu, TBC
Xiyu Lin has qualified for the Chinese team but will not be playing this year as she has a baby on the way.
Team England drops out after a controversial 2023 event where Bronte Law was unhappy about how her teammates Charley Hull and Georgia Hall withdrew from the event with just days to go .
"I think anyone with some level of decency would send their teammates a message that they weren't coming, not find out from other players on tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week," Law said.
"I don't think that that's a lot to ask for."
Charley Hull will be playing this year as part of Team World.
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Course
2023
Thailand
Australia
TPC Harding Park, USA
2018
South Korea
USA
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Korea
2016
USA
South Korea
Merit Club, USA
2014
Spain
Sweden
Caves Valley, USA
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.