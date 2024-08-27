Curtis Cup Teams And Players: GB&I vs USA Line-Ups For Sunningdale 2024

The Curtis Cup, which sees two teams of eight amateur women golfers representing the US and Great Britain & Ireland compete biennially, begins at Sunningdale Golf Club in England on 30 August.

The three-day contest features foursomes and fourball matches on each of the first two days, with eight singles matches on the final day.

In the 2022 match, hosts the US eased to victory by 15.5 points to 4.5 points. However, with home advantage, that’s something Great Britain & Ireland captain Catriona Matthew will be determined to avenge, although history shows us that it will be far from an easy task.

Of the 42 editions so far, the US has won 31 times, there have been three ties, and Great Britain & Ireland has only claimed victory on eight occasions, with the most recent of those in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club in Ireland.

Despite that, Matthew has some outstanding players on her team, including World No.1 amateur Lottie Woad, who won the Smyth Salver at the AIG Women’s Open for her finish of T10 after victory at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.

Great Britain & Ireland's Lottie Woad is the top-ranked player on either team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players to look out for include Scotland's Hannah Darling, who plays in her third Curtis Cup.

Ireland’s Aine Donegan also plays. The 22-year-old was famously just one shot off the lead after an opening round of 69 at the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. She made the cut before finishing T45.

Another standout name is Scotland’s Lorna McClymont, who finished runner-up to Melanie Green at this year’s Women’s Amateur.

Also playing are Euphemie and Patience Rhodes, who are the only sisters apart from Lisa and Leona Maguire to play together at the match.

As for the visitors, who are captained by Meghan Stasi, they once again have a formidable line-up. That includes Green, who, as well as winning the 2024 Women's Amateur, was also named the 2023-24 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year before graduating from the University of South Florida earlier in the year.

The US team also has four of the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. One is Zoe Campos, who has played in the 2023 US Women’s Open and has represented the US on two Palmer Cup teams. She is also the highest-ranked US player, in fourth.

Zoe Campos is one of four US players ranked in the world's top 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other US players in the world’s top 10 are Jasmine Koo, who is sixth, Catherine Park in seventh and World No.10 Rachel Kuehn.

There is also a place for Anna Davis, who created headlines in 2022 with a thrilling win at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the age of 16.

Another promising youngster on the US side is Asterisk Talley, who played in this year's US Women's Open at the age of 15.

Below are the full Curtis Cup teams for Great Britain & Ireland and the US.

Curtis Cup Teams

Great Britain & Ireland

Sara Byrne

Beth Coulter

Hannah Darling

Aine Donegan

Lorna McClymont

Euphemie Rhodes

Patience Rhodes

Lottie Woad

USA