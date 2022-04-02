Anna Davis Claims Thrilling Augusta National Women's Amateur
The 16-year-old produced a superb three-under-par final round at Augusta National to secure a one shot win
With two holes remaining, it appeared that Latanna Stone was going to cruise to the Augusta National Women's Amateur title. The 20-year-old was two shots clear with two holes remaining and in prime position on the 17th fairway.
However, Stone would produce her worse swing and putt of the day, with a double-bogey at the penultimate hole meaning the American would need a par for a play-off with clubhouse leader, Anna Davis.
A leaked drive at the last led to an approach just short of the green. However, Stone raced her pitch well past the hole, with her putt coming back never threatening to drop. As a result of her three dropped shots, she would finish one shot back of Stone, with the 16-year-old Californian picking up her biggest title to date.
Beginning the final day there were 21 players within just four shots of overnight leaders Stone and Beatrice Wallin, but, in what would become an enthralling final round at Augusta National, we would have to wait until the very last hole to find our winner.
As the front nine ebbed and flowed, the groups off last became even more compacted, with a five-way tie at the top setting up a tense conclusion that would see some close action.
However, it was Stone who broke out from the pack, with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 16th moving her to three-under-par and two shots clear. Whilst the American was taking apart the back nine, it was last year's third place finisher, Ingrid Lindblad, who set the clubhouse target, as her four-under-par round of the day catapulted her up the leaderboard.
Sat at level-par, her target was soon passed by Davis, who herself produced the second best round of the day to overtake Lindblad at one-under-par. In order to win the American would need Stone to falter over the closing holes and, after she saw her tee shot at the 17th, she most likely thought the race was run.
But this is Augusta, a venue which has seen its fair share of drama throughout its history and, following a poor approach and first putt, 20-year-old Stone was facing a testy putt for bogey. Pulling her putter back, she would pull it left, seeing her two-shot advantage wiped out in a matter of seconds.
Suddenly the momentum had gone, and after her pitch shot short of the green was aggressively fired past the hole, she faced a long putt for par and a play-off spot against Davis. However, Stone wouldn't threaten the hole with her putt, handing the title to her fellow countrywoman.
