Paula Martin Sampedro Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Paula Martin Sampedro is one of the standout talents in US college golf – here are 10 things to know about her
Paula Martin Sampedro is one of the jewels in the crown of the Stanford Cardinals golf team, and she already has experience on both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and a professional circuit under her belt despite only being in her second year at the university.
Here are 10 things to know about the Spaniard.
Paula Martin Sampedro Facts
1. Paula Martin Sampedro was born in Madrid, Spain on 2 September 2006.
2. In 2021, she helped her country to the European Girls’ Team Championship title.
3. She then became the 2022 Spanish Amateur champion. Other achievements that year included helping Team Spain win the World Junior Girls Championship and the Toyota Junior World Cup.
4. In November 2022, she became the first Spaniard to commit to Stanford women's golf program at its National Signing Day. Director of Women's Golf Anna Walker told the university’s official website: “She is passionate, experiences and focused on being the best she can be.”
5. By the time she signed for Stanford, Paula had already made her LET debut, finishing 16th at he 2022 Madrid Ladies Open.
6. Later in the year, she played in the LET’s Andalucia Open de Espana, where she finished 19th. In 2024, she played on the LET for the third time, again in the Andalucia Open de Espana, finishing 48th.
7. It didn’t take her long to make her mark in college golf. Her freshman year was a triumph individually, as she earned First Team All-America honors with seven top-10 finishes.
8. Her maiden Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance came in 2024, where she finished T24.
9. Paula then helped the Stanford Cardinals to the title in the biggest college golf tournament, the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship title.
10. In her sophomore year, she also won the Molly Collegiate Invitational.
Paula Martin Sampedro Bio
From
Madrid, Spain
College
Stanford University
Highest WAGR
9th
Paula Martin Sampedro Collegiate Wins
- 2024 NCAA Women's Division I Championship (team)
- 2024 Molly Collegiate Invitational
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
