Paula Martin Sampedro Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Paula Martin Sampedro is one of the jewels in the crown of the Stanford Cardinals golf team, and she already has experience on both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and a professional circuit under her belt despite only being in her second year at the university.

Here are 10 things to know about the Spaniard.

Paula Martin Sampedro Facts

1. Paula Martin Sampedro was born in Madrid, Spain on 2 September 2006.

2. In 2021, she helped her country to the European Girls’ Team Championship title.

3. She then became the 2022 Spanish Amateur champion. Other achievements that year included helping Team Spain win the World Junior Girls Championship and the Toyota Junior World Cup.

4. In November 2022, she became the first Spaniard to commit to Stanford women's golf program at its National Signing Day. Director of Women's Golf Anna Walker told the university’s official website: “She is passionate, experiences and focused on being the best she can be.”

5. By the time she signed for Stanford, Paula had already made her LET debut, finishing 16th at he 2022 Madrid Ladies Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Later in the year, she played in the LET’s Andalucia Open de Espana, where she finished 19th. In 2024, she played on the LET for the third time, again in the Andalucia Open de Espana, finishing 48th.

7. It didn’t take her long to make her mark in college golf. Her freshman year was a triumph individually, as she earned First Team All-America honors with seven top-10 finishes.

8. Her maiden Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance came in 2024, where she finished T24.

9. Paula then helped the Stanford Cardinals to the title in the biggest college golf tournament, the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship title.

10. In her sophomore year, she also won the Molly Collegiate Invitational.

Paula Martin Sampedro Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Madrid, Spain College Stanford University Highest WAGR 9th

Paula Martin Sampedro Collegiate Wins