Amanda Sambach Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

The University of Virginia's Amanda Sambach has been a keen golfer since she was five - here are 10 things to know about her

Amanda Sambach takes a shot at the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
Amanda Sambach is a rising star of college golf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Amanda Sambach took up golf at an early age and by the time she was entering her teenage years, she was a standout player in her school. She's continued that progression into college golf, where she has several wins as a bright future in the game beckons.

Here are 10 things to know about her.

Amanda Sambach Facts

1. North Carolinian Amanda began playing golf at the age of five after trips to Hilton Head with her parents. She would see mini golf on their travels and ask her parents to let her play.

2. Two years later, she made her first hole-in-one, using a driver to ace the par-3 13th hole at North Stone Country Club.

3. When she was 11, she broke par for the first time, shooting a 68 at Cowan’s Ford Country Club on Lake Norman.

4. In an article for AJGA.org, her dad recalled accidentally slamming the card door on her hand before a round, not that it deterred her. "She shot a 68 - we joked about making that a part of her warm-ups," he wrote.

5. One of her big golfing inspirations is Annika Sorenstam.

6. Amanda didn’t just excel at golf as a youngster. At the age of 12, she was also the top-ranked tennis player in her age group at her school.

7. She represented the US in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup and won the 2020 North and South Girls' Junior Amateur.

Amanda Sambach takes a shot at the Junior Solheim Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Amanda, who is majoring in Sociology at the University of Virginia, finished T14 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in both 2023 and 2024.

9. During the same two years she represented the US in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

10. At the 2023 ACC Women's Golf Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, she set both ACC and UVA records by finishing 14-under for the individual title and her maiden college win.

Amanda Sambach Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally

From

Davidson, North Carolina

College

University of Virginia

Best WAGR

11th

Amanda Sambach College Wins

  • 2023 ACC Women's Golf Championship
  • 2023 NCAA Westfield Regional
  • 2023 Glass City Invitational
  • 2024 Pacific Rim Collegiate Golf Super League Tournament
TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸