Amanda Sambach Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Amanda Sambach took up golf at an early age and by the time she was entering her teenage years, she was a standout player in her school. She's continued that progression into college golf, where she has several wins as a bright future in the game beckons.

Here are 10 things to know about her.

Amanda Sambach Facts

1. North Carolinian Amanda began playing golf at the age of five after trips to Hilton Head with her parents. She would see mini golf on their travels and ask her parents to let her play.

2. Two years later, she made her first hole-in-one, using a driver to ace the par-3 13th hole at North Stone Country Club.

3. When she was 11, she broke par for the first time, shooting a 68 at Cowan’s Ford Country Club on Lake Norman.

4. In an article for AJGA.org, her dad recalled accidentally slamming the card door on her hand before a round, not that it deterred her. "She shot a 68 - we joked about making that a part of her warm-ups," he wrote.

5. One of her big golfing inspirations is Annika Sorenstam.

6. Amanda didn’t just excel at golf as a youngster. At the age of 12, she was also the top-ranked tennis player in her age group at her school.

7. She represented the US in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup and won the 2020 North and South Girls' Junior Amateur.

8. Amanda, who is majoring in Sociology at the University of Virginia, finished T14 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in both 2023 and 2024.

9. During the same two years she represented the US in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

10. At the 2023 ACC Women's Golf Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, she set both ACC and UVA records by finishing 14-under for the individual title and her maiden college win.

Amanda Sambach Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Davidson, North Carolina College University of Virginia Best WAGR 11th

Amanda Sambach College Wins