Farah O’Keefe Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Texan Farah O’Keefe has her sights set on a successful professional career – here are 10 things to know about the player
Farah O’Keefe had made an eye-catching impression on the golf world before she even enrolled at the University of Texas. Since then, she has continued to impress as she targets an LPGA Tour career.
Below are 10 things to know about the golfer.
Farah O’Keefe Facts
1. Farah O’Keefe was born and raised in Austin, Texas.
2. At the age of 16, she finished T56 in the 2021 Volunteers of America Classic, her LPGA Tour debut.
3. Her father, Michael, caddied for her in the tournament.
4. In 2022, she won the individual title on the way to leading Anderson High School to its only state championship title.
5. A long-standing ambition of Farah’s is to win the biggest tournament in college golf - the Division I NCAA Championship, while a personal statement on NCSASports.org describes a full-time LPGA Tour career as her “ultimate goal.”
6. She qualified for the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she missed the cut.
7. Farah began at the University of Texas in the fall of 2023 and, in her first full season as a Longhorn, she was named Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year.
8. She is studying psychology at the college.
9. She represented the US at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.
10. O’Keefe’s maiden collegiate win came at the 2024 Darius Rucker Invitational.
Farah O’Keefe Bio
|From
|Austin, Texas
|Height
|5' 7" (1.73m)
|College
|University of Texas
|Highest WAGR
|12th
Farah O’Keefe Wins
- 2024 Darius Rucker Invitational
- 2024 Women's Western Amateur Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
