Farah O’Keefe Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

Texan Farah O’Keefe has her sights set on a successful professional career – here are 10 things to know about the player

Farah O&#039;Keefe in the Augusta National Women&#039;s Amateur
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Farah O’Keefe had made an eye-catching impression on the golf world before she even enrolled at the University of Texas. Since then, she has continued to impress as she targets an LPGA Tour career.

Below are 10 things to know about the golfer.

Farah O’Keefe Facts

1. Farah O’Keefe was born and raised in Austin, Texas.

2. At the age of 16, she finished T56 in the 2021 Volunteers of America Classic, her LPGA Tour debut.

3. Her father, Michael, caddied for her in the tournament.

4. In 2022, she won the individual title on the way to leading Anderson High School to its only state championship title.

5. A long-standing ambition of Farah’s is to win the biggest tournament in college golf - the Division I NCAA Championship, while a personal statement on NCSASports.org describes a full-time LPGA Tour career as her “ultimate goal.”

6. She qualified for the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where she missed the cut.

7. Farah began at the University of Texas in the fall of 2023 and, in her first full season as a Longhorn, she was named Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year.

Farah O'Keefe takes a shot in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Farah O'Keefe is with the University of Texas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. She is studying psychology at the college.

9. She represented the US at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.

10. O’Keefe’s maiden collegiate win came at the 2024 Darius Rucker Invitational.

Farah O’Keefe Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
FromAustin, Texas
Height5' 7" (1.73m)
CollegeUniversity of Texas
Highest WAGR12th

Farah O’Keefe Wins

  • 2024 Darius Rucker Invitational
  • 2024 Women's Western Amateur Championship
TOPICS
