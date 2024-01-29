Are LIV Golf Set To Make Four New Signings This Week? Reports Ahead Of Mayakoba
There could be four new signings and a slightly revamped format unveiled before the first tee shot is struck in Mexico on Friday
Ahead of LIV Golf's third season kicking off on Friday in Mayakoba, Mexico, there are still a handful of aspects around the League that are yet to be confirmed. LIV's biggest signing of the winter, Jon Rahm, still doesn't have a full roster or an official team name - however, strong rumors are beginning to surface that say both of those questions will be answered in the coming days.
The latest chatter online says that four new signings will be confirmed before Friday's first tee shot of the 2024 season, and the fields may be expanded slightly as well with the League continuing to evolve. Here are the latest reports involving LIV Golf and its potential new signings.
TYRRELL HATTON SET TO JOIN RAHM IN LIV GOLF
According to a a report by James Corrigan in The Telegraph, Tyrrell Hatton is on the brink of joining LIV Golf in "an 11th-hour deal" worth up to £50 million (approximately $63 million). The Telegraph has stated that the Englishman will make his debut in Mexico this week as a part of Rahm's as yet unnamed foursome.
Hatton - a six-time winner on the DP World Tour - played with Rahm twice at the 2023 Ryder Cup and claimed maximum points as a result of a 4&3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns as well as a 2&1 success against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Hatton is currently signed up to play in Thursday’s first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour, but it’s now expected that he will be unveiled in Mayakoba on Wednesday. And he might not be the only one, as US amateur Caleb Surratt has also been linked to the Spaniard's team.
PGA TOUR ROOKIE MERONK CROSSING OVER TO LIV
A story from Tom Kershaw at The Times says Poland's number one, Adrian Meronk is also set to be introduced as a LIV Golfer this week. The four-time DP World Tour winner recently finished second to Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic and has only just earned a PGA Tour card following a sparkling 2023.
Back in November, he admitted he was looking forward to regularly testing himself on the PGA Tour, saying: "It’s been a goal to mine since we found out we are playing for PGA Tour cards. I’m very glad that I’m going to be playing on the PGA Tour."
However, he now appears to have had a change of heart after not appearing in any PGA Tour events so far in 2024 and opting to pull out of the Farmers Insurance Open pre-tournament. Meronk - who has played twice on the DP World Tour so far this season - is believed to be joining Martin Kaymer and Richard Bland at Cleeks GC, according to a post from 'Flushing It' on X - the man who first broke the Jon Rahm signing.
Although not officially announced, the LIV 2024 line ups are now completed and Mayakoba will have 13 teams with 54 players - 2 as individuals. The new signings are:Adrian Meronk - CleeksLucas Herbert - RipperTyrrell Hatton - Legion XIIICaleb Surratt - Legion XIIIThe 3… https://t.co/IJpTGjpMFhJanuary 29, 2024
LUCAS HERBERT KEEPING IT ALL AUSTRALIAN AT RIPPER GC
Cameron Smith's Ripper GC could once again be featuring a heavily Australian theme in 2024, despite Jediah Morgan's exit during the off-season. There was uncertainty around the future of Matt Jones, but Smith has now re-signed compatriot Jones to his team and, according to one report, is about to complete his roster with the acquisition of Herbert.
Flushing It had stated - via its social media account - that Herbert has signed for Ripper GC to ensure that, for the second season running, it will comprise an all-Australian line-up.
Meanwhile, adding weight to the report is the fact that Herbert has responded to Flushing It’s post on Instagram by commenting on the accompanying image, writing: “How’s the photo.”
JON RAHM'S LIV GOLF TEAM NAME TO BE CONFIRMED
According to multiple reports online and on social media, Rahm's team is expected to be called Legion XIII - a title which was inspired by the Spanish Legion formed by Spanish King Alfonso in 1920.
As previously mentioned, Rahm has not yet confirmed his first teammate, but Hatton and one of the three LIV Golf Promotions players could well be among the quartet. Who knows which will be locked in first - the team name or the first team mate.
LANDING SPOTS CONFIRMED FOR LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS PLAYERS
After Kalle Samooja won the LIV Golf Promotions event back in Decemeber, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma outlasted England's Laurie Canter in a thrilling playoff in Abu Dhabi with the light fading. Despite the lengthy period of time since then, none of the trio are signed up to a golf club.
However, a report from Flushing It has stated that Kieran - brother of Ironheads' Scott Vincent - is set to sign with Rahm's Legion XIII, Jinichiro Kozuma will play for the Ironheads, and Samooja will team up with Kaymer's Cleeks - potentially having Meronk as the fourth member, too.
TWO WILDCARDS IN 54-MAN LIV GOLF MAYAKOBA FIELD
Although there was disappointment for Canter in Abu Dhabi just before Christmas, his LIV Golf career might not be totally over, it seems. With the addition of another four-man team, the Saudi-funded circuit may well have opted to match their number of players up with the number of holes played - 54.
Should that be confirmed publicly, Flushing It reports that Canter and former PGA Tour player, Hudson Swafford would act as the two 'wildcard' members in the first event. They could return at a later date, or LIV could choose to cycle through unsigned players as and when those golfers are available.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
