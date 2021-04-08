Get to know the American, Hudson Swafford, a little better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Hudson Swafford

Hudson Swafford has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2014.

During that time, Swafford has claimed two PGA Tour victories and has been a regular performer in the FedEx Cup finals.

Get to know the American a little bit better here.

1. Hudson Swafford was born 9th September 1987 in Tallahassee, Florida.

2. He played his college golf at the University of Georgia and turned professional after graduating in 2011.

3. As an amateur, Swafford qualified for the US Amateur in 2006 and the US Open in 2010, missing the cut.

4. Swafford is a huge sports fan, with his favourite sports teams being the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves.

5. The American secured his 2013-14 PGA Tour card by finishing 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour’s priority list.

6. Despite finishing 146th in the FedEx Cup standings. Swafford managed to secure exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA Tour Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

7. Swafford married his wife, Katherine Wainwright Brandon in 2013.

8. He secured his first career PGA Tour win at the CareerBuilder Challenge in 2017, advancing to the third stage of the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time.

9. Swafford is a supporter of breast cancer research after his mother had the disease. Swafford also supports ‘The First Tee’ where his wife Katherine is on the board.

10. In September 2020, Swafford won the Corales Puntacana Championship. The American was playing with a major medical extension after a rib injury and foot surgery.

11. Swafford is sponsored by PXG, NetJets, Guarantee Trust Life, Angel Oak Capital Advisors and OneStream. The American uses Ping driver and fairway woods, PXG irons, TaylorMade wedges and Odyssey putter.