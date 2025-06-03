Could Jose Luis Ballester Join LIV Golf After Turning Down Korn Ferry Tour Card?

The LIV Golf League rumor-mill started to turn on Monday, when it was reported by ElperiodiGolf.com that Jose Luis Ballester could be close to an appearance on the circuit.

Earlier in the day, the Golf Channel reported that the Arizona State graduate had turned down Korn Ferry Tour membership, something that the Spaniard qualified for via the PGA Tour University rankings, where he finished third.

Shortly after the report from the Golf Channel, rumors started to swirl that Ballester could appear individually in LIV Golf tournaments, the first of which would come in Virginia this week if Fireballs GC player, David Puig, doesn't play.

Currently, the 23-year-old continues to struggle with back injuries and actually withdrew from US Open Final Qualifying on Monday.

Ballester is currently taught by Sergio Garcia's father, Victor Garcia, with the 21-year-old regarding Sergio, captain of Fireballs GC, as a mentor.

Another possibility is that Ballester replaces Fireballs GC's recent recruit, Luis Masaveu, who would then play on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour via invites.

Masaveu's best finish on the LIV Golf League is a tie for 14th in Singapore, with the Spaniard's best finish since turning pro a T3 at the Challenge de Espana on the HotelPlanner Tour

That move is something that former Fireballs player, Eugenio Chacarra, has done to much success this year, claiming a DP World Tour card after his win at the Hero Indian Open.

Chacarra, who left the LIV Golf League after the 2024 season, now has his eyes set on the PGA Tour and, upon leaving LIV, stated: "They promised [Official World Golf Ranking points] and Majors, but it didn’t happen.

"I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and Majors still haven’t happened... It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me."

In terms of Ballester, the 2024 US Amateur winner is set to turn professional this week and, in doing so, could make his pro debut in the process.

LIV Golf Virginia takes place the 6 - 8th June, with it getting underway at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be present, with the trio among the 13 LIV players heading for Oakmont and the US Open the week after.

Golf Monthly has contacted the LIV Golf League for comment.