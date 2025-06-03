Could Jose Luis Ballester Join LIV Golf After Turning Down Korn Ferry Tour Card?
The Spaniard has declined Korn Ferry Tour membership via the PGA Tour University rankings, with Ballester reportedly close to a possible LIV Golf appearance
The LIV Golf League rumor-mill started to turn on Monday, when it was reported by ElperiodiGolf.com that Jose Luis Ballester could be close to an appearance on the circuit.
Earlier in the day, the Golf Channel reported that the Arizona State graduate had turned down Korn Ferry Tour membership, something that the Spaniard qualified for via the PGA Tour University rankings, where he finished third.
Shortly after the report from the Golf Channel, rumors started to swirl that Ballester could appear individually in LIV Golf tournaments, the first of which would come in Virginia this week if Fireballs GC player, David Puig, doesn't play.
Currently, the 23-year-old continues to struggle with back injuries and actually withdrew from US Open Final Qualifying on Monday.
Ballester is currently taught by Sergio Garcia's father, Victor Garcia, with the 21-year-old regarding Sergio, captain of Fireballs GC, as a mentor.
Another possibility is that Ballester replaces Fireballs GC's recent recruit, Luis Masaveu, who would then play on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour via invites.
That move is something that former Fireballs player, Eugenio Chacarra, has done to much success this year, claiming a DP World Tour card after his win at the Hero Indian Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Chacarra, who left the LIV Golf League after the 2024 season, now has his eyes set on the PGA Tour and, upon leaving LIV, stated: "They promised [Official World Golf Ranking points] and Majors, but it didn’t happen.
"I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and Majors still haven’t happened... It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me."
In terms of Ballester, the 2024 US Amateur winner is set to turn professional this week and, in doing so, could make his pro debut in the process.
LIV Golf Virginia takes place the 6 - 8th June, with it getting underway at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be present, with the trio among the 13 LIV players heading for Oakmont and the US Open the week after.
Golf Monthly has contacted the LIV Golf League for comment.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
'Retaining Talent Is Not Going To Be An Issue' - Jerry Foltz Confident LIV Golf Will Not Lose Star Players During Off-Season
The LIV broadcaster believes star names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Sergio Garcia will sign new deals once their current contracts expire
-
