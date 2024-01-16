Reports Build Over Jon Rahm’s New LIV Golf Signing

One of the big questions ahead of LIV Golf's return for season three has been over who would join the team led by Jon Rahm.

Currently, there is no confirmation of who the Spaniard will captain when season three gets underway early next month. However, there are now multiple reports claiming amateur star Caleb Surratt will be among them.

Handicap 54 first reported that Surratt would team up with Rahm, writing on X: “Thanks to my dear friends, @aletengolf and David Durán, for giving me credit for the news about the jump from amateur 🇺🇸 Caleb Surratt to @livgolf_league, joining the @JonRahmOfficial team. They, in turn, have added that Surratt has been replaced from the Dubai Desert Classic.”

That has now been followed up by both Flushing It and Monday Q Info. The latter also offered some thoughts on Surratt’s potential, writing: “I know there will be a lot of "who is this guy" or "who cares" because not a lot of people follow Am golf closely (including myself). But the kid is a future star. I've always thought losing young talent to LIV was the biggest threat for the PGA Tour.”

Surratt is a 19-year-old from North Carolina who has been making a big name for himself in the amateur game, and is currently ranked 10th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The University of Tennessee player was selected for the US Walker Cup team in 2023, where he won three of his four matches as his team beat Great Britain and Ireland 14.5-11.5 at St Andrews. In the same year, he also won the SEC Championship. Overall, Surratt has four wins among 21 top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the 2022 Junior Amateur Championship.

Surratt is no stranger to the PGA Tour, either, with three appearances. His maiden start on the Tour resulted in a T65 at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, although he missed the cut at last year’s American Express, which was won by Rahm, and the Farmers Insurance Open.

While we await news on whether Surratt will become a LIV Golf player, it has also been reported that one of the three players who earned a contract via the LIV Golf Promotions Event, Kieran Vincent, will link up with Rahm on his new team, which will reportedly be named Legion XIII.

That, of course, would mean that the newcomer wouldn't be joining up with his brother Scott at Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC, which still has an open slot after Sihwan Kim's relegation. However, like Surratt, there is no confirmation at present on the Zimbabwean's destination.

Whoever does end up joining Rahm’s team will not have too long to settle in – the first tournament of the season begins on 2 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club.