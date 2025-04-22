LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

The LIV Golf League is taking place in Mexico for the third year in a row, but Mexico City takes up the mantle in 2025 after two editions at Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.

Charles Howell III and Joaquin Niemann have won LIV's Mexican stop before, and the Chilean is among the favorites to repeat his success, with only Jon Rahm holding a shorter price as it stands.

Fresh from another top-10 at The Masters, Bryson DeChambeau will be aiming to continue his good run and is being backed to do so as the third-favorite at LIV Golf Mexico City. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia have enjoyed strong seasons so far and they make up the other leading contenders.

With a berth at the US Open on the line for the leading exempt star inside the top-three after LIV Golf Korea next time out, each of the players involved will be desperate to make their move sooner rather than later.

Below, we've included all of the odds for the leading stars as well as our favorite and outside picks for LIV Golf Mexico City 2025.

Joaquin Niemann poses with the trophy after his LIV Golf Mayakoba victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY COURSE GUIDE: Club de Golf Chapultepec

LIV Golf Mexico City is being contested at Club de Golf Chapultepec this year, a layout in Naucalpan, which is just outside of Mexico City.

US Open winner and Scotsman, Willie Smith began designing the course before his death in the early 1900s. At that point, his brother and two-time US Open champion, Alex Smith took over and the golf course was completed in 1921. It was later renovated by Percy Clifford in 1972.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chapultepec - which has hosted the Mexican Open and four WGC events previously - is a tight, tree-lined course very similar in characteristics to Spain's Valderrama. Sat at almost 8,000 feet above sea level, the significant altitude will lead to the ball flying much further than usual and allowing shorter hitters to level the playing field.

The 7,385-yard course will play as a par-71 this week, with several driveable par-4s creating a plethora or risk-reward options which LIV hopes will lead to plenty of exciting golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF MEXICO PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024* Joaquin Niemann -12 (playoff - Sergio Garcia) 2023* Charles Howell III -16 (four strokes)

*LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)

Jon Rahm (+500)

Joaquin Niemann (+750)

Bryson DeChambeau (+750)

Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Patrick Reed (+1000)

Sergio Garcia (+1000)

Brooks Koepka (+1600)

Carlos Ortiz (+1800)

Dean Burmester (+2000)

Cameron Smith (+2200)

Sebastian Munoz (+2200)

David Puig (+2200)

Lucas Herbert (+2600)

Abraham Ancer (+2600)

Tom McKibbin (+2600)

Marc Leishman (+2600)

Paul Casey (+2900)

Cameron Tringale (+2900)

Louis Oosthuizen (+3100)

Harold Varner III (+3100)

Dustin Johnson (+3400)

Talor Gooch (+3700)

Peter Uihlein (+3700)

Charl Schwartzel (+4200)

Adrian Meronk (+5000)

Phil Mickelson (+5000)

Anirban Lahiri (+5000)

Thomas Pieters (+5000)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Patrick Reed (+1000)

The Texan is one the very best players yet to win a LIV Golf event but I think that could change this week. Reed was a brilliant third at The Masters after a second-place at the International Series Macau, and he returns to a happy hunting ground at Chapultepec, as it is where he won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2020. So he’s in form and playing on a course he’s won around before, which makes him an easy pick for me.

Outsider: Dustin Johnson (+3400)

I’ve been a massive fan of Dustin Johnson over the past 15 years and there is still some belief in me that he has the motivation to continue winning golf tournaments. There’s absolutely zero doubt in his ability, and he seemed very upbeat about his game before The Masters, where he played well but missed the cut on the number.

DJ has won here twice when it held the WGC-Mexico, in 2017 and 2019, so I think he can get the W again after showing some promising signs this year, most notably in Singapore where he opened with a 63.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Cameron Smith

Club de Golf Chapultepec will be about precision off the tee and world class short game, something that Cameron Smith delivers in spades. Although he hasn't made the best start to 2025, a recent T9th result at LIV Golf Miami shows that the game is still there and, at a course where your putter needs to perform, I can see the Aussie making a triumphant return to action, especially on a layout that suits his game.

Outsider: Bubba Watson

The experienced American enjoyed a great result at The Masters, where Watson finished in a share of 14th that included a final round 68. He has two top-21 finishes in LIV Golf this season and, with Club de Golf Chapultepec being a shot-shaper's course, has the game to compete in Mexico.

What's more, left handers have a decent record around this layout, as shown by Phil Mickelson's win in 2018, as well as Watson's T9th result that same year.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Patrick Reed (+1000)

Reed is flying right now with a third at The Masters following a T7th at LIV Golf Miami and a second at the International Series Macau - all of which were very different golf courses. Club de Golf Chapultepec is a shorter course at altitude, so Reed's more accurate game will not necessarily be drowned out by the noise of the bigger hitters.

He's really putting well right now, gaining at least half a stroke on the field in both of his past two appearances, and that facet of his game should help him stand out and mount a challenge this weekend.

Outsider: Phil Mickelson (+5000)

Prior to a missed cut at The Masters, Mickelson had twice earned top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf League from his past three starts. Lefty's game has looked strong of late, aside from - remarkably - a few short-game woes.

However, as the old saying goes, class is permanent and I fully expect Mickelson's touch around the greens to return very soon. Should it happen this week, he may well have a great chance of competing at a course which, during its WGC days, he won at in 2018.

How To Watch LIV Golf Mexico City

US/ET

Friday, April 25 - Round One: 3:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Fox Sports 2)

3:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Fox Sports 2) Saturday, April 26 - Round Two: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 7:00pm (Fox Sports 1)

2:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 7:00pm (Fox Sports 1) Sunday, April 27 - Round Three: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (Fox Sports 1)

UK/BST

Friday, April 25 - Round One: 8:00pm - 1:00am (ITV X)

8:00pm - 1:00am (ITV X) Saturday, April 26 - Round Two: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)

7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X) Sunday, April 27 - Round Three: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025