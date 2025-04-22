LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Check out the odds for the leading players at LIV Golf Mexico City as well as our favorite and outside picks for this week's tournament in Naucalpan
The LIV Golf League is taking place in Mexico for the third year in a row, but Mexico City takes up the mantle in 2025 after two editions at Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.
Charles Howell III and Joaquin Niemann have won LIV's Mexican stop before, and the Chilean is among the favorites to repeat his success, with only Jon Rahm holding a shorter price as it stands.
Fresh from another top-10 at The Masters, Bryson DeChambeau will be aiming to continue his good run and is being backed to do so as the third-favorite at LIV Golf Mexico City. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia have enjoyed strong seasons so far and they make up the other leading contenders.
With a berth at the US Open on the line for the leading exempt star inside the top-three after LIV Golf Korea next time out, each of the players involved will be desperate to make their move sooner rather than later.
Below, we've included all of the odds for the leading stars as well as our favorite and outside picks for LIV Golf Mexico City 2025.
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY COURSE GUIDE: Club de Golf Chapultepec
LIV Golf Mexico City is being contested at Club de Golf Chapultepec this year, a layout in Naucalpan, which is just outside of Mexico City.
US Open winner and Scotsman, Willie Smith began designing the course before his death in the early 1900s. At that point, his brother and two-time US Open champion, Alex Smith took over and the golf course was completed in 1921. It was later renovated by Percy Clifford in 1972.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Chapultepec - which has hosted the Mexican Open and four WGC events previously - is a tight, tree-lined course very similar in characteristics to Spain's Valderrama. Sat at almost 8,000 feet above sea level, the significant altitude will lead to the ball flying much further than usual and allowing shorter hitters to level the playing field.
The 7,385-yard course will play as a par-71 this week, with several driveable par-4s creating a plethora or risk-reward options which LIV hopes will lead to plenty of exciting golf.
LIV GOLF MEXICO PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2024*
Joaquin Niemann
-12 (playoff - Sergio Garcia)
2023*
Charles Howell III
-16 (four strokes)
*LIV Golf Mayakoba
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Jon Rahm (+500)
- Joaquin Niemann (+750)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+750)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+900)
- Patrick Reed (+1000)
- Sergio Garcia (+1000)
- Brooks Koepka (+1600)
- Carlos Ortiz (+1800)
- Dean Burmester (+2000)
- Cameron Smith (+2200)
- Sebastian Munoz (+2200)
- David Puig (+2200)
- Lucas Herbert (+2600)
- Abraham Ancer (+2600)
- Tom McKibbin (+2600)
- Marc Leishman (+2600)
- Paul Casey (+2900)
- Cameron Tringale (+2900)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+3100)
- Harold Varner III (+3100)
- Dustin Johnson (+3400)
- Talor Gooch (+3700)
- Peter Uihlein (+3700)
- Charl Schwartzel (+4200)
- Adrian Meronk (+5000)
- Phil Mickelson (+5000)
- Anirban Lahiri (+5000)
- Thomas Pieters (+5000)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Patrick Reed (+1000)
The Texan is one the very best players yet to win a LIV Golf event but I think that could change this week. Reed was a brilliant third at The Masters after a second-place at the International Series Macau, and he returns to a happy hunting ground at Chapultepec, as it is where he won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2020. So he’s in form and playing on a course he’s won around before, which makes him an easy pick for me.
Outsider: Dustin Johnson (+3400)
I’ve been a massive fan of Dustin Johnson over the past 15 years and there is still some belief in me that he has the motivation to continue winning golf tournaments. There’s absolutely zero doubt in his ability, and he seemed very upbeat about his game before The Masters, where he played well but missed the cut on the number.
DJ has won here twice when it held the WGC-Mexico, in 2017 and 2019, so I think he can get the W again after showing some promising signs this year, most notably in Singapore where he opened with a 63.
Favorite: Cameron Smith
Club de Golf Chapultepec will be about precision off the tee and world class short game, something that Cameron Smith delivers in spades. Although he hasn't made the best start to 2025, a recent T9th result at LIV Golf Miami shows that the game is still there and, at a course where your putter needs to perform, I can see the Aussie making a triumphant return to action, especially on a layout that suits his game.
Outsider: Bubba Watson
The experienced American enjoyed a great result at The Masters, where Watson finished in a share of 14th that included a final round 68. He has two top-21 finishes in LIV Golf this season and, with Club de Golf Chapultepec being a shot-shaper's course, has the game to compete in Mexico.
What's more, left handers have a decent record around this layout, as shown by Phil Mickelson's win in 2018, as well as Watson's T9th result that same year.
Favorite: Patrick Reed (+1000)
Reed is flying right now with a third at The Masters following a T7th at LIV Golf Miami and a second at the International Series Macau - all of which were very different golf courses. Club de Golf Chapultepec is a shorter course at altitude, so Reed's more accurate game will not necessarily be drowned out by the noise of the bigger hitters.
He's really putting well right now, gaining at least half a stroke on the field in both of his past two appearances, and that facet of his game should help him stand out and mount a challenge this weekend.
Outsider: Phil Mickelson (+5000)
Prior to a missed cut at The Masters, Mickelson had twice earned top-10 finishes in the LIV Golf League from his past three starts. Lefty's game has looked strong of late, aside from - remarkably - a few short-game woes.
However, as the old saying goes, class is permanent and I fully expect Mickelson's touch around the greens to return very soon. Should it happen this week, he may well have a great chance of competing at a course which, during its WGC days, he won at in 2018.
How To Watch LIV Golf Mexico City
US/ET
- Friday, April 25 - Round One: 3:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Fox Sports 2)
- Saturday, April 26 - Round Two: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports App), 5:00pm - 7:00pm (Fox Sports 1)
- Sunday, April 27 - Round Three: 2:00pm - 7:00pm (Fox Sports 1)
UK/BST
- Friday, April 25 - Round One: 8:00pm - 1:00am (ITV X)
- Saturday, April 26 - Round Two: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)
- Sunday, April 27 - Round Three: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Ever Found These Hidden Nasties In Your Golf Bag? Why Post-Round Care Is Vital
It is easy to put away your golf bag and forget about going through the pockets, leaving in items which will case problems later down the line...
By Roderick Easdale
-
What Are The Rarest Second Hand Golf Clubs?
We speak to Europe’s largest retailer of second hand golf clubs, and discover this marketplace can be a treasure trove for hidden gems
By Michael Weston
-
Volvo China Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Following a break for The Masters, the DP World Tour returns for the final two weeks of its Asian Swing and the Volvo China Open is the penultimate event
By Jonny Leighfield
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town Golf Links and the fifth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
The Masters Odds And Betting Picks 2025: Post-Cut Predictions
Check out the updated odds for the leading claims and fresh predictions in terms of the winner at the halfway stage of The Masters 2025
By Jonny Leighfield
-
LIV Golf Miami 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
LIV Golf returns to US soil ahead of The Masters - check out the odds for the leading players as well as our picks to be champion at Trump National Doral
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Valero Texas Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The last event before The Masters takes place at the Valero Texas Open, where there is one final spot available for the first men's Major of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
Hero Indian Open Picks, Predictions And Odds
After a dramatic Porsche Singapore Classic, the DP World Tour moves to India and the Hero Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf & Country Club
By Matt Cradock
-
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
After four weeks in Florida, the PGA Tour moves on to Texas, with the first tournament in the Lone Star State coming from the Texas Children's Houston Open
By Matt Cradock
-
Valspar Championship Picks, Predictions And Odds
The final event of the Florida Swing comes from the Valspar Championship, where nearly half of the world's top 50 are set to tee it up on the Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock