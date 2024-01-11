Cameron Smith Re-Signs Fellow Australian To LIV Golf Team After Contract Expiry

Following the conclusion of the 2023 LIV Golf League, it was revealed that five players were out of contract - and four of their fates had been decided until today.

Pat Perez re-signed with the 4 Aces, David Puig and Graeme McDowell found new teams and Bernd Wiesberger left to re-join the DP World Tour. Matt Jones, however, had to wait much longer to sign on, and he's now done just that after penning another deal with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.

Smith's side now has three players confirmed for 2024 (Smith, Marc Leishman and Jones) after Jed Morgan was relegated and failed to advance through the LIV Golf Promotions event last month.

It remains to be seen who their fourth member will be, with three spots currently remaining open - one at Ripper GC, one at Cleeks GC and one at Iron Heads GC - with the three Promotions graduates seeming favorites for those vacancies.

There's also the small factor of Jon Rahm's teammates to be decided, too, before the new season gets underway in Mexico next month.

Jones' signing means Ripper GC now have three confirmed players for the 2024 LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Jones has played in every LIV Golf tournament since its launch in June 2022, with a best finish of 7th in the 2023 Tucson event. He was part of the winning Ripper GC side in Bedminster this year and finished 37th in the individual standings for the campaign.

Ripper finished 7th out of 12 teams in 2023.

Jones is a two-time Australian Open winner, with two PGA Tour victories to his name, which came at the 2014 Houston Open and 2021 Honda Classic. His career high world ranking is 41st.