Cameron Smith Re-Signs Fellow Australian To LIV Golf Team After Contract Expiry
Matt Jones has re-signed with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC team, leaving the all-Australian side with just one open slot remaining
Following the conclusion of the 2023 LIV Golf League, it was revealed that five players were out of contract - and four of their fates had been decided until today.
Pat Perez re-signed with the 4 Aces, David Puig and Graeme McDowell found new teams and Bernd Wiesberger left to re-join the DP World Tour. Matt Jones, however, had to wait much longer to sign on, and he's now done just that after penning another deal with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.
Smith's side now has three players confirmed for 2024 (Smith, Marc Leishman and Jones) after Jed Morgan was relegated and failed to advance through the LIV Golf Promotions event last month.
It remains to be seen who their fourth member will be, with three spots currently remaining open - one at Ripper GC, one at Cleeks GC and one at Iron Heads GC - with the three Promotions graduates seeming favorites for those vacancies.
There's also the small factor of Jon Rahm's teammates to be decided, too, before the new season gets underway in Mexico next month.
Matt Jones has played in every LIV Golf tournament since its launch in June 2022, with a best finish of 7th in the 2023 Tucson event. He was part of the winning Ripper GC side in Bedminster this year and finished 37th in the individual standings for the campaign.
Ripper finished 7th out of 12 teams in 2023.
Jones is a two-time Australian Open winner, with two PGA Tour victories to his name, which came at the 2014 Houston Open and 2021 Honda Classic. His career high world ranking is 41st.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
'I Feel Bad For Him' - Jack Nicklaus Says Tiger Would Have Broken His Major Record But For Injuries
Jack Nicklaus believes Tiger Woods would have beaten his record of 18 Major titles if Woods had not suffered so many injuries
By Paul Higham Published
-
Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Joe Ferguson takes a closer look at the new distance iron from Cobra called Darkspeed for 2024
By Joe Ferguson Published