Cameron Smith Confirms LIV Golf Exit For Fellow Australian

Heading into the weekend's LIV Golf Promotions event, Jediah Morgan had one last chance to save his career on the circuit after finishing the 2023 season in the Drop Zone of the individual standings.

However, needing a top-three finish to retain a spot on the big-money League, where he had played for Ripper GC, the Australian could only manage 19th, bringing his two-year stint to an end.

Following the event in Abu Dhabi, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith has confirmed Morgan's exit with a message via the the team’s Instagram account, thanking him for his contribution.

It read: “Thanks for everything Jed! Your energy & character is unrivalled and we’ll always have you to thank for that epic final round in Bedminster. You’re a legend mate and a Ripper for life. Good luck with everything next season!”

The August tournament the message refers to was Ripper GC’s sole win of the 2023 season, which was achieved largely thanks to Smith winning the individual event. Morgan played his part too, though, particularly in the final round, with a 66 – two better than anyone else on the day.

However, it was a largely disappointing season for the 24-year-old, whose best finish came with 17th in Singapore as he eventually finished 46th in the individual standings, which placed his LIV Golf future in jeopardy.

Jediah Morgan struggled throughout much of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After failing to earn a place in the LIV Golf Draft for the 2024 season, it is unclear where Morgan will play next year, although away from the circuit, he has played the bulk of his golf on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.

Morgan’s departure also means Smith has two spots left to fill on his team, with uncertainty over the future of Matt Jones. The 43-year-old finished outside the Drop Zone, in 37th, but was one of five LIV golfers out of contract at the end of the season.

Of those, only Jones has yet to have his future confirmed after Pat Perez had his contract renewed with Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC, Graeme McDowell joined Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC, David Puig signed for Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC and Bernd Wiesberger rejoined the DP World Tour.

Currently, Ripper GC has just Smith and Marc Leishman on its roster with the 2024 season beginning at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba on 2 February.

The LIV Golf Promotions event saw Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma earn places in the draft, along with International Series Order of Merit winning Andy Ogletree.