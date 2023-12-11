Cameron Smith Confirms LIV Golf Exit For Fellow Australian
The Ripper GC captain has confirmed Jediah Morgan’s departure from the circuit
Heading into the weekend's LIV Golf Promotions event, Jediah Morgan had one last chance to save his career on the circuit after finishing the 2023 season in the Drop Zone of the individual standings.
However, needing a top-three finish to retain a spot on the big-money League, where he had played for Ripper GC, the Australian could only manage 19th, bringing his two-year stint to an end.
Following the event in Abu Dhabi, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith has confirmed Morgan's exit with a message via the the team’s Instagram account, thanking him for his contribution.
It read: “Thanks for everything Jed! Your energy & character is unrivalled and we’ll always have you to thank for that epic final round in Bedminster. You’re a legend mate and a Ripper for life. Good luck with everything next season!”
A post shared by Ripper GC (@rippergc_)
A photo posted by on
The August tournament the message refers to was Ripper GC’s sole win of the 2023 season, which was achieved largely thanks to Smith winning the individual event. Morgan played his part too, though, particularly in the final round, with a 66 – two better than anyone else on the day.
However, it was a largely disappointing season for the 24-year-old, whose best finish came with 17th in Singapore as he eventually finished 46th in the individual standings, which placed his LIV Golf future in jeopardy.
After failing to earn a place in the LIV Golf Draft for the 2024 season, it is unclear where Morgan will play next year, although away from the circuit, he has played the bulk of his golf on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.
Morgan’s departure also means Smith has two spots left to fill on his team, with uncertainty over the future of Matt Jones. The 43-year-old finished outside the Drop Zone, in 37th, but was one of five LIV golfers out of contract at the end of the season.
Of those, only Jones has yet to have his future confirmed after Pat Perez had his contract renewed with Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC, Graeme McDowell joined Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC, David Puig signed for Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC and Bernd Wiesberger rejoined the DP World Tour.
Currently, Ripper GC has just Smith and Marc Leishman on its roster with the 2024 season beginning at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba on 2 February.
The LIV Golf Promotions event saw Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma earn places in the draft, along with International Series Order of Merit winning Andy Ogletree.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Many Putts Per Round Did Tiger Woods Have In His Prime?
How much of the 15-time Major winner's success was built on his ability with the putter? We've looked into the numbers to find out...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
32 Of The Best Links Courses In The World
Links is the sport we love at its most elemental, the roots and foundation of the game. Here, we take an enthusiastic look at some of the best links courses in the world
By Rob Smith Published