9 LIV Golfers Who Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field Over The Last Two Years
Some LIV golfers who had played in The Masters over the last two years won’t be appearing in 2025 – here are the details
The 2025 Masters will see a healthy number of LIV golfers tee it up at Augusta National, with the likes of former champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm joined by recent Major winners including Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
In total, 12 players from the big-money circuit will be making their way to Georgia for the first Major of the year, but nine who took part in at least one of the past two editions miss out this time around.
Here are the LIV golfers who played in The Masters over the last two years who have dropped out for the 2025 tournament.
Abraham Ancer
Abraham Ancer made it into the 2023 Masters field courtesy of his world ranking at the end of the previous year, where he was still in the top 50 needed to receive his invite.
Almost three years into his LIV Golf career, it’s a far different picture for the Mexican nowadays. The 34-year-old has only played in 10 world ranking events since his 2023 Masters appearance, where he finished T39. As a result, his world ranking has tumbled to outside the top 400, and having not met any of the other qualifying criteria, he misses out for the second year running.
Talor Gooch
Gooch last appeared at The Masters in 2023, thanks to a high enough world ranking and the fact he’d played in the 2022 Tour Championship. However, since leaving his PGA Tour career behind, world ranking events have been thin on the ground for the American, with just seven since the 2023 tournament.
To make matters worse for Gooch, he hasn’t been at his best on the rare chances he has had to boost his world ranking, with a best finish of T42 at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.
That means the former World No.31 is now comfortably outside the top 1,000, and for the second year running, he won’t be at Augusta National.
Jason Kokrak
Another one of the 2023 field is Jason Kokrak, who earned his place at that edition courtesy of finishing the previous year 47th in the world. By the time the 2023 Masters came around, Kokrak had slipped to 87th and by the next week, he’d fallen a further six places after missing the cut.
Since then, Kokrak’s world ranking starts have been limited to just five on the Asian Tour. He’s generally performed very well in them, with four resulting in top-10 finishes, but he hasn’t been able to arrest his slide down the world rankings, and teeters on the brink of dropping out of the world’s top 500 as the 2025 Masters comes around.
Kokrak recently qualified for The Open via the International Series Macau, so he has at least one Major appearance confirmed for 2025.
Adrian Meronk
The only LIV golfer in the 2024 field who hasn’t made it to this year’s tournament is Adrian Meronk. The Pole joined LIV Golf in time for the 2024 season, but by then, he’d already secured his invite after finishing the previous year inside the world’s top 50.
Meronk’s chances of making it to the 2025 tournament were dealt a blow when he missed the cut at Augusta National, and nine world ranking events since then haven't been enough to remain in the running via that route.
The best of those performances was a T6 at his most recent, the International Series Macau, but despite that giving him a boost of nine places in the rankings, it only took him to 187th, over 130 places lower than he needed ahead of The Masters.
Meronk won the LIV Golf Riyadh event and revealed Luke Donald text him congratulations ahead of a push to make the European Ryder Cup team.
Kevin Na
Na booked his place in the 2023 Masters thanks to being in the world’s top 50 at the end of 2022, but his 12th Augusta National appearance didn’t work out. The American lasted just nine holes of the opening round before withdrawing because of illness.
By the following year, Na had fallen beneath the top 1,000 in the world rankings, which is where he remains, having played just two world ranking events since his ill-fated 2023 Masters appearance.
Louis Oosthuizen
For the South African, fate could have played out very differently had he beaten Bubba Watson in a playoff at the 2012 Masters, which would have handed him a lifetime exemption to the Augusta National Major. It remains the closest he has come to winning it, and for the second year in a row, he won’t get a chance to rectify that.
After Oosthuizen scraped into the 2023 field when a T7 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship saw him finish 2022 50th in the world rankings at the end of 2022, he withdrew after the first round at Augusta National because of injury, and, having now slipped to below 250th in the world rankings despite a couple of victories on the DP World Tour, he isn’t in this year's field.
Mito Pereira
Pereira famously suffered heartbreak at the 2022 PGA Championship when a double bogey on the 72nd hole saw him finish T3 from a winning position. While a maiden Major title eluded him that day, it did guarantee him a place at the 2023 Masters, where he finished T43.
Like so many other LIV golfers, his world ranking has tumbled since joining the circuit and, after missing out on the 2024 Masters thanks to slipping to 170th the week before the tournament, he’s now outside the top 700, meaning there won’t be a second Augusta National appearance for the Chilean in 2025.
Thomas Pieters
Pieters hadn’t signed for LIV Golf when he finished 2022 ranked 37th in the world to claim his Masters invite, but after joining in time for the 2024 season, it wasn’t long before his world ranking started to suffer.
He had slipped to 370th by the 2024 Masters, meaning he didn’t secure a fifth appearance, and he won’t tee it up in 2025 either, with his world ranking now beneath the top 400.
Harold Varner III
Varner’s last Masters appearance resulted in T29 in 2023. He made it to that year’s tournament after finishing 2022 45th in the world, but only seven world ranking events have followed for the American.
That meant that by the 2024 tournament, he had fallen to 486th in the world, and he’s only just inside the top 1,000 with the 2025 edition looming, meaning a third Masters appearance will need to wait at least another year.
LIV Golfers in the 2025 Masters field
There will be 12 LIV Golfers in the 2025 Masters:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Phil Mickelson
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Bubba Watson
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
