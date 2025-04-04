9 LIV Golfers Who Have Dropped Out Of The Masters Field Over The Last Two Years

The 2025 Masters will see a healthy number of LIV golfers tee it up at Augusta National, with the likes of former champions Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm joined by recent Major winners including Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

In total, 12 players from the big-money circuit will be making their way to Georgia for the first Major of the year, but nine who took part in at least one of the past two editions miss out this time around.

Here are the LIV golfers who played in The Masters over the last two years who have dropped out for the 2025 tournament.

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer hasn't played at The Masters since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abraham Ancer made it into the 2023 Masters field courtesy of his world ranking at the end of the previous year, where he was still in the top 50 needed to receive his invite.

Almost three years into his LIV Golf career, it’s a far different picture for the Mexican nowadays. The 34-year-old has only played in 10 world ranking events since his 2023 Masters appearance, where he finished T39. As a result, his world ranking has tumbled to outside the top 400, and having not met any of the other qualifying criteria, he misses out for the second year running.

Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch is outside the top 1,000 in the world rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gooch last appeared at The Masters in 2023, thanks to a high enough world ranking and the fact he’d played in the 2022 Tour Championship. However, since leaving his PGA Tour career behind, world ranking events have been thin on the ground for the American, with just seven since the 2023 tournament.

To make matters worse for Gooch, he hasn’t been at his best on the rare chances he has had to boost his world ranking, with a best finish of T42 at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means the former World No.31 is now comfortably outside the top 1,000, and for the second year running, he won’t be at Augusta National.

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak has played just five world ranking events since his most recent Masters appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another one of the 2023 field is Jason Kokrak, who earned his place at that edition courtesy of finishing the previous year 47th in the world. By the time the 2023 Masters came around, Kokrak had slipped to 87th and by the next week, he’d fallen a further six places after missing the cut.

Since then, Kokrak’s world ranking starts have been limited to just five on the Asian Tour. He’s generally performed very well in them, with four resulting in top-10 finishes, but he hasn’t been able to arrest his slide down the world rankings, and teeters on the brink of dropping out of the world’s top 500 as the 2025 Masters comes around.

Kokrak recently qualified for The Open via the International Series Macau, so he has at least one Major appearance confirmed for 2025.

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk played a year ago, but isn't in the field for the 2025 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only LIV golfer in the 2024 field who hasn’t made it to this year’s tournament is Adrian Meronk. The Pole joined LIV Golf in time for the 2024 season, but by then, he’d already secured his invite after finishing the previous year inside the world’s top 50.

Meronk’s chances of making it to the 2025 tournament were dealt a blow when he missed the cut at Augusta National, and nine world ranking events since then haven't been enough to remain in the running via that route.

The best of those performances was a T6 at his most recent, the International Series Macau, but despite that giving him a boost of nine places in the rankings, it only took him to 187th, over 130 places lower than he needed ahead of The Masters.

Meronk won the LIV Golf Riyadh event and revealed Luke Donald text him congratulations ahead of a push to make the European Ryder Cup team.

Kevin Na

Kevin Na withdrew after nine holes of his most recent Masters start (Image credit: Getty Images)

Na booked his place in the 2023 Masters thanks to being in the world’s top 50 at the end of 2022, but his 12th Augusta National appearance didn’t work out. The American lasted just nine holes of the opening round before withdrawing because of illness.

By the following year, Na had fallen beneath the top 1,000 in the world rankings, which is where he remains, having played just two world ranking events since his ill-fated 2023 Masters appearance.

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen hasn't played in The Masters since 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the South African, fate could have played out very differently had he beaten Bubba Watson in a playoff at the 2012 Masters, which would have handed him a lifetime exemption to the Augusta National Major. It remains the closest he has come to winning it, and for the second year in a row, he won’t get a chance to rectify that.

After Oosthuizen scraped into the 2023 field when a T7 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship saw him finish 2022 50th in the world rankings at the end of 2022, he withdrew after the first round at Augusta National because of injury, and, having now slipped to below 250th in the world rankings despite a couple of victories on the DP World Tour, he isn’t in this year's field.

Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira made his Masters debut in 2023 - but he isn't in the field for the 2025 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pereira famously suffered heartbreak at the 2022 PGA Championship when a double bogey on the 72nd hole saw him finish T3 from a winning position. While a maiden Major title eluded him that day, it did guarantee him a place at the 2023 Masters, where he finished T43.

Like so many other LIV golfers, his world ranking has tumbled since joining the circuit and, after missing out on the 2024 Masters thanks to slipping to 170th the week before the tournament, he’s now outside the top 700, meaning there won’t be a second Augusta National appearance for the Chilean in 2025.

Thomas Pieters

Like many LIV golfers, Thomas Pieters' world ranking has cost him a place in The Masters field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pieters hadn’t signed for LIV Golf when he finished 2022 ranked 37th in the world to claim his Masters invite, but after joining in time for the 2024 season, it wasn’t long before his world ranking started to suffer.

He had slipped to 370th by the 2024 Masters, meaning he didn’t secure a fifth appearance, and he won’t tee it up in 2025 either, with his world ranking now beneath the top 400.

Harold Varner III

Harold Varner III won't make his third Masters appearance in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Varner’s last Masters appearance resulted in T29 in 2023. He made it to that year’s tournament after finishing 2022 45th in the world, but only seven world ranking events have followed for the American.

That meant that by the 2024 tournament, he had fallen to 486th in the world, and he’s only just inside the top 1,000 with the 2025 edition looming, meaning a third Masters appearance will need to wait at least another year.

LIV Golfers in the 2025 Masters field

There will be 12 LIV Golfers in the 2025 Masters: