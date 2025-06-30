Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner Among Early Number Of John Deere Classic Withdrawals
The John Deere Classic features a number of notable names, but some players have already withdrawn from the tournament which gets underway on Thursday
A busy period of golf continues at the John Deere Classic, which plays as the final tournament Stateside before a fortnight run in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
For 2025, several big names will tee it up in the tournament but, on the weekend prior to the event, we have already seen a few withdrawals before the start of the John Deere Classic on Thursday.
Field updates for the John Deere Classic:Saturday, June, 28Norman Xiong WD / Zac Blair INDanny Walker WD / Matt NeSmith INSunday, June 29Aaron Baddeley WD / James Hahn INJune 29, 2025
As of writing, three players are on the list of withdrawals, as Norman Xiong, Danny Walker and Aaron Baddeley all pulled out of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
Being replaced by Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith and James Hahn, it's currently unclear as to whether more withdrawals will follow at TPC Deere Run, especially as two tournaments, including The Open Championship, get underway in the near future.
Neither Xiong, a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, or Walker, have played in the John Deere Classic before, which gets underway on the 3rd July.
Baddeley, a four-time PGA Tour winner, finished T31 at the John Deere Classic in 2023, with his best result in the event coming back in 2009, where he finished in a share of ninth spot.
Going into this year's tournament, American Davis Thompson returns to defend his title, which he claimed dominantly following a 28-under total, four shots clear of Michael Thorbjornsen, Luke Clanton and C.T. Pan.
Thompson, Thorbjornsen and Clanton return for 2025, where Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, headline the tournament.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
