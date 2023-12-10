LIV Golf Promotions Event Leaderboard And Updates: Which Three Players Will Secure LIV Golf Cards?

Going into Sunday, three LIV Golf cards remain up for grabs in Abu Dhabi and, following an exciting five-man playoff on Saturday, it is the trio of Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Laurie Canter who top the leaderboard following the first round of play on the final day.
Sunday sees 36 holes of action and, following a -7 score from Samooja, a -5 round from Vincent and a -4 round from Canter, it is those three who currently sit inside the bubble. However, a number of players are just a few shots back, which makes the finale an intriguing one.
For those unclear on the format, 20 players have advanced to the final day, with scores from Saturday being reset. From there, it is a straight 36-hole shootout with the top 3 after the end of play securing LIV Golf cards for 2024, with the relevant players also joining a LIV Golf side, which will be determined in the near future.
CANTER HITS THE TOP
The Englishman has recorded back-to-back birdies to take the lead at -7. Canter is looking to bounce back straight away and regain his place on LIV. Two big putts and he's right back where he wants to be - leads by one.
NO JOY FOR BHULLAR
One player who won't be playing his trade on LIV next year is Gaganjeet Bhullar, who sits way back on +3. However, thumbs up here for sticking with the pants - one of the few players to do so.
What they're all playing for
Here's a reminder of what they're all playing for at LIV Promotions this week.
LEADER WITH TROUBLE ON 6
Samooja's tee shot leaks to the right. It sounded thin - certainly not his best strike. It's not wet, but he will have tree trouble.
CANTER TO -6
Huge putt from the Englishman on 6 - gets it to -6. Things are sure to get edgy on the back nine with so much to play for.
It's quick out there
No-one is hanging around out there, which is good to see. The leaders have been playing less than an hour and they're already onto the 5th - big fan of the pace of play. No danger this isn't done well before Luton Town versus Man City at 2pm, perhaps Samooja is a Hatters fan.
SUPPORT FOR RAHM
Rahm has received a lot of criticism for joining LIV Golf, the start-up league which continues to divide opinion. Bryson DeChambeau, however, can't wait to lock horns with the Spaniard.
CHAPPELL LURKING
It's a real international leaderboard at the moment, featuring plenty of names a lot of causal golf viewers won't be familiar with. However, there's a guy at -3 who has a made a lot of cash on the PGA Tour. Kevin Chappell is looking pretty handy. The 37-year-old, who's now ranked 565th in the world, has a lot of experience.
TIGHT AT THE TOP
We have Samooja leading at -7, two players at -5 and then a real scrap for the next spot, with eight players under par. You can already see this going the distance. It's got a Q-School feel, only the three players that make it today are going to receive a licence to print money on LIV Golf.
SAMOOJA LEADING THE WAY
Kalle Samooja is the man leading the way at the moment. The world number 286 from Finland sits at -7. The 2022 European Open champion opens with a solid par.
Round 3 In The Books
Morning all and welcome to the final day of action at the LIV Golf Promotions event, where three players will earn LIV Golf cards for 2024. After an early start this morning, it is Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Laurie Canter who are monitoring those three spots but, with 18 holes left this afternoon, anything could happen.
Claiming the Porsche European Open in 2022 on the DP World Tour, Samooja carded an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys in his first round, with the 35-year-old currently holding a two-shot advantage.
Along with Samooja, Vincent made one eagle, five birdies and one double bogey on his way to a five-under score. The Zimbabwean is also joined by Canter, who played a number of LIV Golf events in 2023 for the Majesticks GC side. This was due to the fact that Sam Horsfield was injured and, after five birdies and one bogey, the Englishman is in a great position to earn full playing rights in 2024!