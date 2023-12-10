LIV Golf Promotions Event Leaderboard And Updates: Which Three Players Will Secure LIV Golf Cards?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into Sunday, three LIV Golf cards remain up for grabs in Abu Dhabi and, following an exciting five-man playoff on Saturday, it is the trio of Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Laurie Canter who top the leaderboard following the first round of play on the final day.

Sunday sees 36 holes of action and, following a -7 score from Samooja, a -5 round from Vincent and a -4 round from Canter, it is those three who currently sit inside the bubble. However, a number of players are just a few shots back, which makes the finale an intriguing one.

For those unclear on the format, 20 players have advanced to the final day, with scores from Saturday being reset. From there, it is a straight 36-hole shootout with the top 3 after the end of play securing LIV Golf cards for 2024, with the relevant players also joining a LIV Golf side, which will be determined in the near future.

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS SCORES

-7 CANTER

CANTER -6 BAUCHOU, AHLERS, VINCENT, SAMOOJA

Updates from...