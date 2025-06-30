Anthony Kim Earns Best LIV Golf Finish Thanks To Impressive Final Round At Home Event

Progress on the golf course has been steady, if not a little slow, for Anthony Kim since the American returned to professional golf after 12 years away during the early part of 2024.

Having missed the first two events of last term, Kim began in Jeddah with a 53rd-place finish before failing to break into the top-45 until the penultimate tournament of the campaign.

However, his solo 36th performance at The Greenbrier last August emitted a bit of hope and suggested that it might only be a matter of time until a player - who had been competing without fitted clubs during the early part of the season and was still finding his feet again in the public eye - would begin to rediscover some of the prodigious talent which helped him win three times on the PGA Tour as a youngster.

With a full off-season to continue grinding, Kim retained his place as a wildcard for 2025 but was frustrated in his attempts to kick on through the first four events of the current season, managing a best result of T47th in Singapore.

That frustration was lifted somewhat in Miami, though, as Kim responded to a tough 11-over round at Trump National Doral with a confidence-boosting five-under on Sunday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Los Angeles-born pro's lowest total to par helped him finish in a tie for 29th and give credence to the fact that he was indeed making progress.

Although the next three tournaments returned to more disappointing levels, Kim headed out to Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, Texas for his 19th appearance having just turned 40 and put on his best LIV Golf display to date.

Playing in what is now his home event after making the move to Dallas, Kim produced rounds of 75, 74 and 70 to end on three-over and in a tie for 25th.

He was right alongside the likes of Sergio Garcia - who booked his spot at The Open via LIV's exemption - Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, with Kim also ahead of pro winners like Adrian Meronk, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell, Carlos Ortiz and Phil Mickelson.

Only listen & consider the opinions of those u want2 B like, respect, admire. I’m still a work in progress bcuz I have grown up in negativity & enjoy the confrontation so workin on 1% BETTER😂. Hello 🔑 board warriors😁. Also gr8 day yesterday w the family. 🙏 GOD & SOBRIETY❤️ pic.twitter.com/9DBXPFKITxJune 14, 2025

Key to Kim's success in Dallas was his putting, with an average of 1.57 strokes per hole placing him T20th in that particular category. He managed 12 birdies for the week, too, leaving him T13th alongside Dallas winner, Patrick Reed and two-time Major champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

Next up for Kim and the rest of his LIV Golf peers is the PIF-backed circuit's trip to Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia on July 11-13, one week before The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.