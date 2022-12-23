LET Announces Record Prize Money For New 2023 Season
Ladies European Tour will have over €35 million in prize money for the new season as the 2023 schedule was announced
The Ladies European Tour (LET) will have a record €35 million total prize fund for the 2023 season, which will comprise of 30 events alongside the Solheim Cup.
The 2023 LET season starts with the Magical Kenya Open at the start of February and will take in 21 different countries with 12 different tournaments offering at least €1m in total prize funds.
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the biggest prize purse outside of the Majors with €5m on offer at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
“Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET,” said CEO Alexandra Armas.
🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗-𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 🚨30 global tournaments 🏌️♀️21 different countries🗺️€35 million record-breaking total prize fund 🙌Solheim Cup in Spain 🏆Mark your calendars, next season is going to be epic 🗓️#RaiseOurGameDecember 22, 2022
“This year’s Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year, with more total prize money than at any time in our history.
“The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest.
“The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world.”
The LET will have four co-sanctioned tournaments with the LPGA in July and August, starting with the $6.5m Amundi Evian Championship in France, the first Major on the LET schedule, followed by the $2m Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
The AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, the second Major Championship in Europe with a $7.3m prize fund, follows on with the $1.5m ISPS Handa World Invitational concluding the four tournaments in Northern Ireland.
The Solheim Cup takes place on September 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain, where Team Europe is going for the hat-trick of victories
The 2023 season then concludes with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, where the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol will be crowned.
Sweden's Linn Grant finished top of the LET standings last season, holding off compatriot and fellow 23-year-old Maja Stark.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
