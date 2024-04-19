15 Things You Didn't Know About Miles Russell
15 Things You Didn't Know About Miles Russell
1. Miles Russell was born 1st November 2009 and resides in Jacksonville Beach, Florida
2. He was introduced to the game of golf at the age of two by his dad and grandfather. According to Russell, his family: “Took me out to the course and (I) went through a bucket of balls in 3 minutes. It was just fun”
3. At the age of just two-years-old, he attended The Players Championship and has attended every tournament there since
4. Growing up, the American played baseball and football, but his main passion is golf. He does still play pickleball and tennis
5. Russell plays out of Atlantic Beach Country Club
6. A high-school freshman, Russell began online schooling in eighth grade
7. He is coached by Ramon Bescansa, a Korn Ferry Tour player who actually caddied for Russell at his Korn Ferry Tour debut in 2024
8. In 2018, at the age of just nine, he made a hole-in-one. In that year, Russell also participated in Augusta National's Drive, Chip & Putt event
9. He has won a number of junior titles, including the 2018 Junior Honda Classic and 2020 & 2021 US Kids World Championship. The win that really vaulted Russell into the spotlight, though, came at the 2023 Junior Players Championship, where he carded three rounds of 70-66-71 to become the youngest champion in the tournament's history
10. After his victory at TPC Sawgrass, Russell received a congratulatory video from two-time Major winner and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler
11. Russell represented USA at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2023, with team Europe claiming the spoils 20.5 - 9.5
12. In 2023, Russell surpassed Tiger Woods' record as the youngest winner of the AJGA Boys Junior Player of the Year. The win came just a day after his 15th birthday
13. The American almost Monday qualified for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in March, but just missed out after losing in a playoff
14. At the age of 15, Russell signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Transcend Capital Advisors
15. In April 2024, at the age of just 15, Russell competed in the LECOM Suncoast Classic. A PGA-Tour sanctioned event, he fired a first round of 68
