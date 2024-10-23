Louis Oosthuizen Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer

Louis Oosthuizen is one of the most successful players in the professional game - here are some facts you may not know about the LIV Golf star

Louis Oosthuizen takes a shot during the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament
Louis Oosthuizen is one of the best South African golfers of all time
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
last updated
Contributions from

Louis Oosthuizen is one of the greatest players South Africa has ever produced, with countless high points in a career that has been as varied as it has been successful.

Here are 20 things you may not know about the LIV Golf player.

Louis Ousthuizen Facts

1. His full name is Lodewicus Theodorus Oosthuizen and he was born on 19 October 1982 in Mossel Bay, South Africa and grew up on a farm - a passion he still has today.

2. At the start of his golf career he was a part of the Ernie Els Foundation, which gave him financial and educational assistance as well as playing opportunities.

3. That grounding was apparently a big help because as an amateur Oosthuizen won numerous titles including the 2000 World Junior Championship.

4. As a youngster, Oosthuizen was friends with Charl Schwartzel. Nowadays, they are on the same LIV Golf team - Stinger GC.

5. At the age of 19, Oosthuizen shot 57 at his local course, Mossel Bay Golf Club in South Africa.

6. Oosthuizen turned professional in 2002, initially joining the Sunshine Tour, with his first win coming at the Vodacom Origins of Golf at Arabella in 2004.

7. The same year, he joined the European Tour (now the DP World Tour), and won for the first time on it in the 2010 Open de Andalucia de Golf.

8. Oosthuizen claimed his one Major title to date at the 2010 Open at the Old Course, which he largely dominated to win by seven shots.

Louis Oosthuizen with the Claret Jug

Louis Oosthuizen's one Major title to date came with the 2010 Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. That made him only the fourth South African, after Bobby Locke, Gary Player and Ernie Els, to claim the Claret Jug.

10. After the tournament, Louis explained a red dot marked on his glove helped him focus during his pre-shot routine.

The red dot on Louis Oosthuizen's golf glove

Oosthuizen has used a red mark on his golf glove to help him focus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. After the win, the first thing he bought with the prize money was a tractor for his farm in South Africa.

12. He has since gone onto finish runner-up in all four Majors, but without winning another title.

13. In one of those near-misses, Oosthuizen became only the fourth player to shoot an albatross at a Major during the 2012 Masters at Augusta National. It was the first to be televised.

14. His highest world ranking is fourth, which he earned back in 2013 after victory at the Volvo Golf Champions.

15. In 2022, Oosthuizen became one of the initial intake of players to LIV Golf in time for its inaugural event at the Centurion Club.

16. Oosthuizen owns his own wine company.

17. In his free time he likes to hunt and watch the Cape Town-based Stormers rugby team and the Springboks.

18. His friends nicknamed him "Shrek" due to his trademark gap between his top front teeth and he once had a Shrek head cover - until his caddie threw it away as he thought it brought bad luck!

Louis Oosthuizen with a Shrek headcover in 2007

Louis Oosthuizen once had a Shrek head cover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

19. He is also a golf course designer and one of the ones he co-designed is Heritage La Reserve Golf Club, where the Mauritius Open in 2023 was held. Oosthuizen played in the tournament and claimed his 11th DP World Tour win there.

20. He knew his wife, Nel-Mare, as a youngster and they married in 2007.

Louis Oosthuizen Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Born19 October 1982 -Mossel Bay, South Africa
Height 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m)
Turned pro2002
Former toursPGA Tour
Current toursSunshine TourAsian TourDP World TourLIV Golf
Pro wins16
Highest OWGR4th
Best Major finish1st (2010 Open)

Louis Oosthuizen Pro Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Sunshine Tour2004 Vodacom Origins of Golf at Arabella-1 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour2007 Dimension Data Pro-Am-11 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour2007 Telkom PGA Championship-22 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour2007 Platinum Classic-11 (playoff)
Sunshine Tour2008 Telkom PGA Championship-28 (14 shots)
DP World Tour2010 Open de Andalucia de Golf-17 (three shots)
Major2010 The Open-16 (seven shots)
Sunshine Tour/DP World Tour2011 Africa Open-16 (playoff)
Sunshine Tour/DP World Tour2012 Africa Open-27 (two shots)
Asian Open/DP World Tour2012 Maybank Malaysian Open-17 (three shots)
DP World Tour2013 Volvo Golf Championships-16 (one shot)
DP World Tour2014 Volvo Golf Championships-12 (one shot)
Asian Tour/DP World Tour2016 ISPS Handa Perth Invitational-16 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour/Asian Tour2018 South African Open-18 (six shots)
DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship-18 (two shots)
DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open-17 (two shots)
Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap. 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸