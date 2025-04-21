‘I Don’t Deserve To Win It’ - Joel Dahmen Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of ‘Inexcusable’ Corales Puntacana Championship Collapse
Joel Dahmen didn't hold back on his performance after bogeys on the final three holes handed the title to Garrick Higgo
For over three rounds of the Corales Puntacana Championship, Joel Dahmen had looked set to claim his second victory at the event.
After largely dominating the first three days, he took a three-shot lead into the final round, and, despite the leaderboard tightening as the day progressed, he was still in control with just three holes to go.
However, the American, who won the event in 2021 for his one PGA Tour title to date, fell apart with a late collapse featuring three successive bogeys to complete his round. The most galling was a missed putt on the 17th where, incredibly, Dahmen’s effort lipped out from inches.
Even then, the destiny of the title was in Dahmen’s hands, after challenger Michael Thorbjornsen, in the group ahead, fell out of contention with a bogey at the last and Garrick Higgo headed to the clubhouse on 14-under, level with Dahmen as he approached the 18th.
With Dahmen needing his second birdie of the week on the par-4 to close out victory, his fortunes went the other way when he missed his par putt to spark celebrations from Higgo, who was by that point on the driving range anticipating a playoff.
Afterwards, Dahmen didn’t hold back on the way he handled the final few holes, giving a brutally honest assessment of his failings.
He said: “I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly. It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dahmen also admitted that sometimes the nerves get the better of him. He said: “Middle of the fairway with an 8-iron on 16 to hit it where I hit it, you can't get up and down over there. I don't know what happened on the short one on 17. I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration. It's not like a yippee thing, it's not like one of those things, but bad time to do it.
“And then 18's just a really bad hole. We had 220 pin and wind surfed on it and hit a very average chip. I hit a good putt. I actually thought it was a straight putt and broke a little left on me. All of a sudden I wake up and I lost the golf tournament.”
Naturally, following such a disappointing end to a tournament he had looked like winning, Dahmen admitted the loss could take some time to process. However, he doesn’t have too long to dwell on his disappointment as he is teaming up with Harry Higgs at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
He thinks the unique event could be just the tonic to put the events of the Dominican Republic event behind him.
“This one could take a while to get over,” he said. “It's one of those things, you learn more in defeat unfortunately. I don't know what I'm going to do yet. Like I said, I still think I'm in a little bit of shock. Felt like I was in a good head space. I was in a good head space but sometimes your body doesn't cooperate. Kept really calm and cool out there. Even when you three-putt 13 and miss a short one on 12, you're still fine, I'm still putting the ball in play and still giving myself opportunities.
“But yeah, for next week, I mean, it's probably the best week for me next week is to have fun, have someone to rely on, have someone else's ball in play. It's going to be a great trip with - my wife's coming in town without our kids, so we're going to have a great four days of just enjoying each other. Yeah, yeah, this one's going to sting for a while.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad Seals Maiden LPGA Tour Title In JM Eagle LA Championship
The Swedish star won by one over fellow rookie Akie Iwai at El Caballero Country Club
By Mike Hall
-
Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
By Mike Hall
-
Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
By Mike Hall
-
Garrick Higgo Wins Corales Puntacana Championship After Late Joel Dahmen Collapse
The South African claimed his second PGA Tour title after Joel Dahmen bogeyed the final three holes in the Dominican Republic
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Claims RBC Heritage Victory In Thrilling Final Day
Justin Thomas birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Andrew Novak and claim a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four
A fascinating final day is in prospect at Harbour Town as some big names challenge for the title - here are the tee times for Sunday
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty On Himself In Third Round Of RBC Heritage
The overnight leader breached a rule on just his second hole of the day as his bid for a first win since 2022 suffered a setback
By Mike Hall
-
Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Disqualified From Corales Puntacana Championship Over Rules Incident
Ben Crane made a costly error during the third round of the Corales Puntacana Championship that led to disqualification
By Mike Hall
-
The Impressive List Of Course Records Justin Thomas Holds.... Including TPC Sawgrass, Medinah And Harbour Town
Justin Thomas is having a hugely successful PGA Tour career - and he has set several course records along the way
By Mike Hall